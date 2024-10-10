What Happened To All The Mrs. Field's Cookie Stores In Malls?

From the 1980s until the early 2000s, Mrs. Fields Cookies could be found in nearly all American shopping malls, where they served up warm, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and other treats. Now, you'd be hard-pressed to find any standalone storefronts from the venerable brand at the same time as many malls and shopping centers have also gone by the wayside.

Founded in 1977 by Debbi Fields, the first Mrs. Fields' Chocolate Chippery was opened in Palo Alto, California. As the story goes, business was slow on opening day, so Fields took it upon herself to bring some cookies to the people, offering fresh samples on the street and drawing customers in. The trick worked and became a huge part of the brand's ongoing success.

Between 1977 and 1988, the business had boomed to 275 store locations across the United States. At the time, 78% of storefronts were located in shopping malls. Nowadays, Mrs. Fields has also expanded to an international presence in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia, among other countries. But, of the 400 current global locations, most are largely in the form of kiosks, counters, and non-traditional pop-up shops, and most standalone stores have either been shut down or combined with TCBY yogurt counters.