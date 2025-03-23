Why Cake Flour Might Not Always Be The Best Option In Your Baking

There is an overabundance of advice about baking — especially about cakes — on the internet. Should you use all-purpose flour, pastry flour, or cake flour? Can you make your own flour? It's enough to leave a beginner baker confused. Luckily, we're here to help you answer one pertinent question: When is it necessary to use cake flour?

Sandy Folsom, school director at the Wilton Sweet Studio, says, "You don't always need cake flour[;] it depends on the recipe ... If you use one flour when it calls for another, you could end up with treats that are too crumbly or a cake that sinks in the middle." She adds, "Remember, baking is a science, and you want the right chemical reaction to happen in the oven to yield delicious results."

If your recipe doesn't specify, there's a good chance you can just use all-purpose flour, as it is a versatile pantry staple that contains about 8 to 12% protein. This wheat flour (yes, all-purpose flour is wheat flour with the grain milled out) is perfect for light and airy Chantilly cakes, as well as cookies, yeast donuts, muffins, pies, biscuits, and pastries.