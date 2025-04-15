Why Aren't Lentils Considered Beans? Here's How They're Different

On the surface, lentils and beans are seemingly interchangeable foods. They're both members of the legume family — that is to say, plants that grow in pods. More specifically, they're pulses — the dry, edible seed therein. Despite also being pantry powerhouses, they are completely different from each other in several ways. In size and shape, beans are larger, plumper, and oval-shaped whereas lentils are relatively smaller, and disc-shaped. When bought dry, beans are recommended to soak before using them in a recipe (although, that's technically not needed). Contrastingly, lentils just need to be sorted and rinsed before cooking.

Their nutritional difference isn't a vast one, as both offer similar benefits. Lentils and beans offer a good amount of protein (that's 18 grams of protein in one cup of cooked brown lentils, and 15 grams in a cup of black beans), and are roughly the same amount in calorie count, sitting around the 200 mark per cup. However, one difference worth mentioning is that lentils are lower in phytates and oligosaccharides. These enzyme inhibitors and indigestible sugars play a big part in making beans the notoriously flatulent fruit. Of course, each person's health is their own and should be addressed accordingly, but this makes them very beneficial to just about any diet.