How To Air Fry Oatmeal For The Perfect Porridge-Like Texture

When you think of oatmeal, the first thing that comes to mind is air fryers. Wait, it's not? Okay, so maybe this isn't the most natural pairing, but it'll only take one time trying this technique to revolutionize your breakfast routine. Not only does this tip cut down on cooking time and beat the inconsistent heat of the microwave, but it also yields a perfect porridge-like texture.

It's important to use rolled oats when cooking porridge in your air fryer. Rolled and steel-cut oats have different textures meaning you might get a less creamy oatmeal with the steel-cut variety. Steel-cut oats also take longer to cook and can come out chewy. Instant oats are also out, as they will likely turn mushy before the flavors have a chance to blend together.

Put the rolled oats in an oven-proof bowl, ramekin, or baking dish small enough to fit in your air fryer basket. Combine oatmeal with milk and water, and make sure you don't forget the salt – a common oatmeal mistake that can turn a delicious sweet breakfast into a bland bowl of blah.