How To Air Fry Oatmeal For The Perfect Porridge-Like Texture
When you think of oatmeal, the first thing that comes to mind is air fryers. Wait, it's not? Okay, so maybe this isn't the most natural pairing, but it'll only take one time trying this technique to revolutionize your breakfast routine. Not only does this tip cut down on cooking time and beat the inconsistent heat of the microwave, but it also yields a perfect porridge-like texture.
It's important to use rolled oats when cooking porridge in your air fryer. Rolled and steel-cut oats have different textures meaning you might get a less creamy oatmeal with the steel-cut variety. Steel-cut oats also take longer to cook and can come out chewy. Instant oats are also out, as they will likely turn mushy before the flavors have a chance to blend together.
Put the rolled oats in an oven-proof bowl, ramekin, or baking dish small enough to fit in your air fryer basket. Combine oatmeal with milk and water, and make sure you don't forget the salt – a common oatmeal mistake that can turn a delicious sweet breakfast into a bland bowl of blah.
Nailing the texture of your air-fried oatmeal
When it comes to nailing your go-to recipe for air-fried oatmeal, a little experimentation is needed. Different air fryers cook differently, so you may need to try a few options to see what yields the best result in your machine. Two methods you can try include cooking the oatmeal at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for six minutes. Either way, make sure to let the dish sit for about five minutes once it's done, not only to let the bowl cool down but also to let the oats absorb any excess liquid, further improving the porridge-like quality.
Remember to pay attention to your liquid levels and adjust depending on how creamy or thick you like your oatmeal. For a cup of rolled oats, you can use around ¾ cup of milk plus the same amount of water, while for a half-cup of oats, you can reduce the liquids to ⅓ cup. You can also use dairy-free milk for a vegan oatmeal.
For those who prefer a solid breakfast, you can also try making baked oats in the air fryer. This process involves lowering the liquid content and adding baking powder and thickening ingredients like banana and peanut butter. Blend the ingredients before adding them to a ramekin and cooking for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. This will yield a delicious, fluffy baked good somewhere between oatmeal and cake.