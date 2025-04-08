Costco's New Bakery Cookies Have Us Asking One Major Question

Costco is rolling out a brand-new bakery item: brown butter sugar cookies. The cyber world is already singing the praises of these new sweet treats, which are poised to draw in shoppers with their soft, chewy texture and crunchy sugar crystal topping. But the packages of the new treats only contain 21 cookies — not an even two dozen like many other goodies from Costco's bakery. Twenty-one is an odd, random number for any package of baked goods. The question blazes: Where are the other three cookies?

Shrinkflation has hit other Costco items due to rising prices and supply shortages. In 2024, Costco shoppers were furious over a major change to a popular holiday sweet treat, after discovering that the beloved Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark had significantly shrunk in size for the season. Customers have also been dismayed by a price hike for Costco's butter croissants. Is inflation once again responsible for this new cookie product containing three fewer treats than normal?

We don't know the answer — we can only speculate. But the $7.99 price of the new cookies may justify the smaller count. Other Costco bakery treats that come in an even two dozen, like the Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies and Kirkland Signature Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies, carry a significantly higher price tag ($11.69 per package at publication time). With the brown butter sugar cookies ringing up at almost $4 less, receiving three cookies shy of two dozen might not be such a big deal.