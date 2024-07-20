The Food Safety Reason You Never Should Can Bacon Jam

But even if you follow all the rules, the wrong ingredients can pose a major safety concern when canning. So what is in bacon jam that is such a problem?

Canning is generally reserved for high-acid foods like fruits, because botulism, or Clostridium botulinum, can grow in any pH above 4.6, and requires an acidic environment to suppress it. But garlic and onions both have a higher pH, meaning they are less acidic, so they are not ideal candidates for canning ... both for safety reasons and because it can cause them to lose flavor. They are, however, ideal for pickling, as the added vinegar helps lower the overall pH. Add in bacon (another low-acid food), and you've got a mixture that goes counter to the established safety regulations for canning.

One of the main issues with canning bacon jam, however, doesn't have to do with alliums or the meat itself, but the fat. Fat can insulate bacteria during the canning process, allowing it to survive even at high temperatures. It can also prevent the can from sealing properly, and even if it does, it is likely to go rancid in a short amount of time. So don't take a risk when enjoying your favorite sweet-savory spread — leave your bacon jam in the fridge, and no one gets hurt.