This Western Taco Chain Gives Taco Bell A Run For Its Money (& It's Not Del Taco)

Taco Bell has a cult-like following, and for good reason — customers come back time and again for classics like the Crunchwrap Supreme and Baja Blast drink. You might think Taco Bell has no real competition, but Taco Time — a regional, Western taco chain — is winning taco-lovers over with their fresh and quality ingredients.

Ron Fraedrick began Taco Time in 1960 as a small walk-up restaurant in Eugene, Oregon, which has since expanded into an international chain with over 300 locations in the Western U.S. and Canada. In 1962, a non-affiliated, spin-off chain called TacoTimeNW opened in Western Washington, offering similar menu items despite operating separately.

While Taco Time offers the convenience of fast-food time and prices, it still feels like your classic, retro neighborhood Mexican restaurant, decorated with colorful murals and homey accents. The main reason, however, for this taco chain's popularity is the freshness of ingredients used, as well as the classic no-frills menu, prioritizing quality over quantity. In other words, there's no Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. Taco Time serves a small selection of burritos, tacos, and quesadillas, and employees hand-roll each Crisp Burrito and make the chips, taco shells, pinto beans, and hot sauce fresh daily. Compared to many fast-food chains, Taco Time's price tag is slightly higher, with burritos ranging from $5 to $7 and tacos around $3 to $6 each, at the time of writing. Taco Bell, on the other hand, has tacos as low as $1.79, and a $1.89 bean burrito.