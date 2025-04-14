This Western Taco Chain Gives Taco Bell A Run For Its Money (& It's Not Del Taco)
Taco Bell has a cult-like following, and for good reason — customers come back time and again for classics like the Crunchwrap Supreme and Baja Blast drink. You might think Taco Bell has no real competition, but Taco Time — a regional, Western taco chain — is winning taco-lovers over with their fresh and quality ingredients.
Ron Fraedrick began Taco Time in 1960 as a small walk-up restaurant in Eugene, Oregon, which has since expanded into an international chain with over 300 locations in the Western U.S. and Canada. In 1962, a non-affiliated, spin-off chain called TacoTimeNW opened in Western Washington, offering similar menu items despite operating separately.
While Taco Time offers the convenience of fast-food time and prices, it still feels like your classic, retro neighborhood Mexican restaurant, decorated with colorful murals and homey accents. The main reason, however, for this taco chain's popularity is the freshness of ingredients used, as well as the classic no-frills menu, prioritizing quality over quantity. In other words, there's no Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. Taco Time serves a small selection of burritos, tacos, and quesadillas, and employees hand-roll each Crisp Burrito and make the chips, taco shells, pinto beans, and hot sauce fresh daily. Compared to many fast-food chains, Taco Time's price tag is slightly higher, with burritos ranging from $5 to $7 and tacos around $3 to $6 each, at the time of writing. Taco Bell, on the other hand, has tacos as low as $1.79, and a $1.89 bean burrito.
Stand-out menu items at Taco Time
Of course, you can't come to Taco Time without getting some tacos. The chain has both Crisp and Soft Tacos, filled with meat/beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, and even a Fish Taco with crispy white fish, cheese, cabbage, salsa, and creamy cilantro sauce. Or, if burritos are more your jam, you can choose from soft options such as the Sweet Pork Burrito or the Big Juan Burrito, or try the chain's famous Crisp Burritos, rolled like a taquito and fried off until perfectly crisp. Taco Time also recently came out with a limited-time grilled steak quesadilla and grilled steak burrito, which customers can top with the company's addicting house made hot sauce.
Despite its relatively small menu, Taco Time has unique options, such as a fresh Fiesta Salad, and even a Taco Burger. Their most stand-out item, however, is their side of house-seasoned fried tater tots, known as Mexi-Fries. They come with any combo meal, and you can even order the Stuffed version with jalapeño and cheese (similar to our Jalapeño Cheddar Tater Tot recipe).
If you don't live near Taco Time and are craving tacos, there's no need to plan your West Coast road trip just yet. You can always make some homemade chicken tacos or get creative by stuffing burritos with crispy Fritos. If you do find yourself driving past a Taco Time one day, though, take the extra 10 minutes to get some drive-through goodness.