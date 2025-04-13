What's The Brand Behind Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken?

Costco's Lincoln Premium Poultry (LPP) began its journey back in 2016, as the company wanted to have more oversight regarding how its chicken products start off. Groundbreaking for the first facility took place in June 2017, and operations began in October 2019, with the plant featuring some of the most high-tech machinery around to ensure efficiency, as well as animal well-being and sustainability.

It wasn't long, however, before the pandemic swept across the world, and LPP was closely monitored by local news media for employee illness. Ultimately, though, LPP received the Lamplighter award in 2024 for its handling of the pandemic, which centered on three main tenets: Protecting employees, transparency, and stellar communication.

However, the company's journey hasn't been entirely positive. In 2021, a video shared by Mercy for Animals showed undercover footage of the inside of an LPP facility, revealing harsh conditions for the birds, though the organization was quick to pin the blame not on the farmers, but on Costco for providing the space and the chicken breeds (it also admitted that these conditions were an industry standard). The video's release led to two activists suing Costco for its alleged mistreatment of the chickens, though that case was ultimately dismissed.