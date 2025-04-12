The Retro New Hampshire Fried Chicken Restaurant That Has 35 Types Of Ice Cream

There's a famous local spot in Manchester, New Hampshire, that's particularly noted for two things: its chicken tenders and its ice cream offerings. Over a century old, Puritan is credited with actually inventing chicken tenders — though, as with many food origin stories, there's debate over whether or not this establishment's tenders were truly the first. Regardless, the restaurant's fried chicken pieces have folks coming from far and wide to try them out. Then there's the takeout side of the business. In addition to food orders to go, Puritan offers 35 types of ice cream, alongside sherbets, sorbets, frozen yogurt, and toppings. This hotspot's frozen goodies definitely seem to be a restaurant ice cream worth ordering.

The award-winning homemade ice cream at Puritan is hailed by Yelp users as a "must have" and "the best ice cream I have ever had." Flavors run the gamut from mainstays like plain chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry to less typical offerings like Grapenut and Baklava. The dessert is available in cups, cones, and take-home tubs, and can be converted into sundaes (with or without a brownie at the base) or banana splits.

Another famous Puritan offering is the restaurant's Frozen Mudslides. Folks have been known to travel a far piece to get these frozen alcoholic drinks, which range in flavors from The Original Mudslide (featuring Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlua coffee liqueur, and vodka) to candy bar-reminiscent flavors like Peanut Butter Cup and Milky Way. Considering New Hampshire is the U.S. state that drinks the most alcohol per capita, the popularity of these frozen concoctions isn't wholly surprising.