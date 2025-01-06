Head To Your Coffee Bar For A Creamy Oatmeal Upgrade

Oatmeal is well-known as a nutritious, affordable, and quick breakfast. While water or milk are the most common liquids to choose from when preparing a bowl of oatmeal, there are actually other ways to upgrade the most important meal of the day. One of our favorite options is to include a splash of coffee creamer at the very end of cooking. Doing so will not only produce an impossibly creamy result, but it's also an easy way to impart even more flavor into your bowl.

While the liquid-to-oat ratio is important in a bowl of oatmeal (and being out of balance is among the most common mistakes when making oatmeal), you'll be using only about a tablespoon of coffee creamer, so you don't have to worry too much about it throwing anything off. To add it, wait for your oatmeal to be cooked via whichever method is your favorite (although skipping the rigorous boiling is a good idea to avoid a bowl that is cooked unevenly), and then stir in the coffee creamer at the same time that you add other flavorings, like cinnamon, berries, or salt.