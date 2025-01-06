Head To Your Coffee Bar For A Creamy Oatmeal Upgrade
Oatmeal is well-known as a nutritious, affordable, and quick breakfast. While water or milk are the most common liquids to choose from when preparing a bowl of oatmeal, there are actually other ways to upgrade the most important meal of the day. One of our favorite options is to include a splash of coffee creamer at the very end of cooking. Doing so will not only produce an impossibly creamy result, but it's also an easy way to impart even more flavor into your bowl.
While the liquid-to-oat ratio is important in a bowl of oatmeal (and being out of balance is among the most common mistakes when making oatmeal), you'll be using only about a tablespoon of coffee creamer, so you don't have to worry too much about it throwing anything off. To add it, wait for your oatmeal to be cooked via whichever method is your favorite (although skipping the rigorous boiling is a good idea to avoid a bowl that is cooked unevenly), and then stir in the coffee creamer at the same time that you add other flavorings, like cinnamon, berries, or salt.
Coffee creamer is an easy way to boost your oatmeal's flavor
Aside from creaminess, one of the main benefits of adding coffee creamer to oatmeal is the subtle flavor it brings to the meal. So when choosing which one is right for you, consider other flavorings you'll be adding to your oatmeal so that you can make sure every ingredient complements each other. For example, vanilla creamer is a perfect addition to almost every other component you may add. Chocolate creamer can work well with ingredients like bananas or strawberries. It can also be fun to add some crunchy elements, like chopped nuts or even chocolate chips, if you're using a chocolate flavored creamer.
If you're a fall lover like we are, a pumpkin creamer would be perfect to add to oatmeal with add-ons like cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, maple syrup, or honey. We even think a few white chocolate chips could really make the bowl shine. Other fun flavors of coffee creamer that could produce a yummy oatmeal breakfast include hazelnut, cinnamon dolce, or caramel. Whichever one you choose, just make sure you're stirring in only about a tablespoon so that you don't make it too sweet. You can always taste it and add more as needed, of course.