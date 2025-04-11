For A Better Batch Of Biscuits, Splash In A Fizzy Drink

When adding fizzy drinks to your biscuit batter, how much you're adding will depend on other ingredient amounts that the recipe contains. "Most recipes call for using an equal amount of dairy product, most commonly sour cream, as your sparkling soda," Cynthia Christensen told Food Republic. This means that if the cooking directions call for one half cup of sour cream, then you would likely use the same amount of soda, in a one-to-one ratio. If you're worried about adding too much, you can start off with less of the carbonated drink while you're tweaking your tried-and-true recipe to see how you like it — just about a splash or two should do the trick in this case.

When choosing which soda to use for your biscuits, you can go with a classic lemon-lime or change it up if you are only looking for the benefit of fluff and not the subtle sweetness that flavored sodas can deliver. "The traditional soda is 7-UP, which makes a sweeter biscuit, but I have been known to use club soda for a more neutral flavor," Christensen mentioned. Once your biscuits are baked, consider topping them with additional flavors. For example, honey butter can help bring out the sweetness of the soda, while herb butter is a delicious way to add some contrast.