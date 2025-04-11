For A Better Batch Of Biscuits, Splash In A Fizzy Drink
Homemade biscuits have got to be one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you're making a batch of bacon-cheddar drop biscuits or using a slow Sunday morning to whip up some Southern-style biscuits using your leftover bacon grease, there's a biscuit recipe for everyone. While there are different ingredients that you can add to enhance the typical flaky, buttery baked good, we wanted to discover other unique ways to upgrade a batch of biscuits. To do so, we spoke to Cynthia Christensen, Biscuit Queen and recipe developer at But First We Brunch, to find out her favorite tip for making the fluffiest batch. According to the expert, adding soda or carbonated water is a surefire way to achieve an award-worthy biscuit.
So, how exactly does it work? Christensen shared that this simple trick comes with a hint of science. "The carbonation in the soda boosts the leveling agent, resulting in a fluffier, lighter biscuit," she said. So, similar to how swapping out still water for seltzer is an easy way to upgrade boxed pancake mix, doing the same for your biscuit recipe creates pockets of air that expand while baking, creating more rise overall — resulting in extra fluffy biscuits.
More tips for using carbonated drinks in your biscuit recipe
When adding fizzy drinks to your biscuit batter, how much you're adding will depend on other ingredient amounts that the recipe contains. "Most recipes call for using an equal amount of dairy product, most commonly sour cream, as your sparkling soda," Cynthia Christensen told Food Republic. This means that if the cooking directions call for one half cup of sour cream, then you would likely use the same amount of soda, in a one-to-one ratio. If you're worried about adding too much, you can start off with less of the carbonated drink while you're tweaking your tried-and-true recipe to see how you like it — just about a splash or two should do the trick in this case.
When choosing which soda to use for your biscuits, you can go with a classic lemon-lime or change it up if you are only looking for the benefit of fluff and not the subtle sweetness that flavored sodas can deliver. "The traditional soda is 7-UP, which makes a sweeter biscuit, but I have been known to use club soda for a more neutral flavor," Christensen mentioned. Once your biscuits are baked, consider topping them with additional flavors. For example, honey butter can help bring out the sweetness of the soda, while herb butter is a delicious way to add some contrast.