Not All Oatmeal Is Gluten-Free: Here's How To Pick The Right Ones
Oatmeal is a lot of things: vegetarian and vegan, heart-healthy, and a good source of fiber. But if you thought that store-bought oatmeal was always gluten-free, you would unfortunately be incorrect. Food Republic spoke with Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, who told us, "This is a tricky one that I only learned about when developing recipes for friends with celiac. Oats themselves don't contain gluten naturally — but the way they're grown and processed makes all the difference."
She continued, "Most commercial oats get cross-contaminated somewhere along the way. They might grow in fields next to wheat, or get processed in the same facilities as gluten-containing grains." That might not sound like it would be a huge issue (after all, how much gluten could really get into the oats?), but even trace amounts of gluten can trigger serious reactions in people with celiac disease.
So, how do you know which oats are safe to use in your oatmeal? "If gluten is a health concern, always look for oats with 'certified gluten-free' on the label," said Stevens. "This isn't just marketing! It means these oats were grown, harvested, and processed carefully to prevent cross-contamination, then tested for gluten at the end as well."
The gluten-free certifications and oatmeal brands you can trust
"Some certifications are more rigorous than others," Marissa Stevens told us. "The gold standard is certification from the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO)." For brands, if you're gluten-sensitive, Stevens recommends Bob's Red Mill gluten-free oats, which she keeps stocked in her pantry "at all times." She also likes GF Harvest and Quaker's gluten-free line. "I've used all three in recipe testing, and they perform consistently well," Stevens said. Curious to test them out yourself? Try them in this toasted oatmeal and brown sugar shake recipe.
If you or someone you're cooking for has severe gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, Stevens also recommended Montana Gluten Free, saying, "They use what's called 'purity protocol' oats." Stevens explained these oats are grown, handled, and processed so that they "never touch gluten-containing grains. They're pricier, but worth it for people who react to even the tiniest trace amounts."
It's also worth noting that if you plan on making your oatmeal with oat milk, you'll want to check the packaging to ensure that it passes muster (Costco's oat milk isn't gluten-free, for example, and neither is Aldi's). To be safe, you'll only want to use oat milk that is labeled gluten-free.