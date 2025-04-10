Not All Oatmeal Is Gluten-Free: Here's How To Pick The Right Ones

Oatmeal is a lot of things: vegetarian and vegan, heart-healthy, and a good source of fiber. But if you thought that store-bought oatmeal was always gluten-free, you would unfortunately be incorrect. Food Republic spoke with Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, who told us, "This is a tricky one that I only learned about when developing recipes for friends with celiac. Oats themselves don't contain gluten naturally — but the way they're grown and processed makes all the difference."

She continued, "Most commercial oats get cross-contaminated somewhere along the way. They might grow in fields next to wheat, or get processed in the same facilities as gluten-containing grains." That might not sound like it would be a huge issue (after all, how much gluten could really get into the oats?), but even trace amounts of gluten can trigger serious reactions in people with celiac disease.

So, how do you know which oats are safe to use in your oatmeal? "If gluten is a health concern, always look for oats with 'certified gluten-free' on the label," said Stevens. "This isn't just marketing! It means these oats were grown, harvested, and processed carefully to prevent cross-contamination, then tested for gluten at the end as well."