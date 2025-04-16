Beer Salt Is The Flavorful Upgrade Your Next Pint Needs

There's nothing a beer lover enjoys more than discovering new ways to elevate a pint (take the campfire-friendly smoky beer trend, for example). To learn about one especially easy upgrade, we spoke to Christopher Ryan, director of food and beverage for Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. According to Ryan, adding a bit of beer salt is a simple and convenient way to enhance your brew.

A common tradition in Texas, beer salt is flavored salt used to enhance the flavor profile of beer — and there are a few ways you can use it. "Beer salt can be applied to the rim of the glass or bottle, or even directly into the beer itself," Ryan said.

While you can use it in any beer, some styles work better. "Beer salt comes in many varieties, but typically we see beer salts used with lighter beers such as Mexican lagers to enhance the flavor of the beer, or in some cases to cut the bitterness from the hops," Ryan said. While you can use classic salt, some companies have started making flavored options to pair with your favorite pints. "Traditional citrus flavors — like lemon, lime, and orange — are popular choices for pairing with beer salt, while pickle-flavored beer salt has also been gaining popularity," Ryan said.