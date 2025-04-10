The Aromatic Flavor Boost Your Scrambled Eggs Have Been Missing

When you think of ingredients to pair with scrambled eggs, the list that comes to mind may be extensive. If you love Mexican food, you may think of chorizo, and if you love Asian-inspired breakfasts, your mind may wander to chili oil. But there's one thing you've probably never considered until now, and it's one that will transform the flavor profile of your meal: vanilla.

That's right — according to food writer Taryn Yudaken, a hit of vanilla is the thing your scrambled eggs have been missing. Yudaken is aware that some folks will likely be skeptical of this advice, for an understandable reason — many people generally consider vanilla an addition to desserts and baked goods. But according to Yudaken, that's a bit of a misconception. "When people think 'vanilla,' they often think sweet, but by itself, vanilla is quite bitter. In a small amount, it can add complexity and depth to scrambled eggs with only a very subtle sweetness," she says.

The secret of vanilla's usefulness in savory dishes is starting to get out. Vanilla extract is a good way to upgrade wine braises, and you can add layers of complexity and intrigue to pickled vegetables by adding a vanilla bean pod and letting it sit. The same concept applies to eggs. "With a pinch of salt and/or cream, vanilla lifts the buttery richness of eggs with a hint of floral warmth," Yudaken says.