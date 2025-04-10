The Aromatic Flavor Boost Your Scrambled Eggs Have Been Missing
When you think of ingredients to pair with scrambled eggs, the list that comes to mind may be extensive. If you love Mexican food, you may think of chorizo, and if you love Asian-inspired breakfasts, your mind may wander to chili oil. But there's one thing you've probably never considered until now, and it's one that will transform the flavor profile of your meal: vanilla.
That's right — according to food writer Taryn Yudaken, a hit of vanilla is the thing your scrambled eggs have been missing. Yudaken is aware that some folks will likely be skeptical of this advice, for an understandable reason — many people generally consider vanilla an addition to desserts and baked goods. But according to Yudaken, that's a bit of a misconception. "When people think 'vanilla,' they often think sweet, but by itself, vanilla is quite bitter. In a small amount, it can add complexity and depth to scrambled eggs with only a very subtle sweetness," she says.
The secret of vanilla's usefulness in savory dishes is starting to get out. Vanilla extract is a good way to upgrade wine braises, and you can add layers of complexity and intrigue to pickled vegetables by adding a vanilla bean pod and letting it sit. The same concept applies to eggs. "With a pinch of salt and/or cream, vanilla lifts the buttery richness of eggs with a hint of floral warmth," Yudaken says.
How to properly season eggs with vanilla
The most important thing when going down this road is not to drown your eggs in vanilla, which risks turning them cloying or making the whole dish taste like perfume. "Start small when adding vanilla to scrambled eggs, with just ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract per [two] eggs," says Taryn Yudaken. If you're using vanilla paste, even less is required, since the paste is highly concentrated. "A small dab (about ⅛ teaspoon) is enough."
It's also crucial to know how to handle vanilla if you want to get the best effect. "To integrate vanilla smoothly into the dish, whisk it into a bowl of eggs before they hit the pan. Low and slow cooking is the best way to prevent the eggs from firming up too quickly and preventing the vanilla from melding into the mixture," Yudaken says. Vanilla extract is a delicate additive, and it's easy for the flavors to burn off when exposed to high heat, so controlling your cooking temperature is necessary for dishes that don't call for it to be added last.
Stirring the eggs constantly from the moment they hit the pan will help you tell when your scrambled eggs are done. Remove them from heat one level before you would consider them to be finished, and you will be left with a perfectly cooked breakfast, complete with layers upon layers of flavor.