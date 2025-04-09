The Signs Your Whiskey Has Gone Bad & How To Salvage It Before It's Too Late

It's an unfortunate fact of life that liquor actually does expire. While a sealed bottle stored in a dark, cool, dry place may effectively last forever, most people keep open bottles in their homes that are prone to spoilage. Caitlin Bartlemay, Master Distiller of Hood River Distillers, confirmed this fact with Food Republic, while discussing the signs that your whiskey has gone bad.

"If a whiskey has started to 'go bad' in the bottle, it is either due to sunlight, evaporation[,] or cork taint," Bartlemay told us. "Cork taint is least likely as the vapor in the bottle should keep anything from growing or getting weird, but if the liquid volume is very low it could be a different story." Typically, a bottle afflicted with this problem has a musty, slightly off flavor, almost like a dank cellar.

When it comes to whiskey, it is the sunlight you really have to watch out for. Bartlemay shared, "There is likely not a visual way to tell [if whiskey has been sun damaged], but your nose and palate will know." Drinking whiskey that has gone bad via sunlight won't cause any illness, but the expert warned that it is not pleasant to drink. Evaporation can also cause problems with the flavor and visual of the dark liquor. "[Depending] on the extent, the whiskey could turn cloudy and milky as the proof drops and the oils that create body and flavor in the whiskey come out of solution." Once this happens, it is best to toss your whiskey out.