Need A Non-Alcoholic Substitute For Beer To Batter Your Fish? Try Ginger Ale!

There are plenty of ways to prepare a tasty fish recipe, but few are as iconic as the British classic, fish and chips. We all know that mouthwatering combination of light, buttery fish encased in the delicate, flaky crust. What you may not know, however, is that a lot of the batter used in these recipes contain beer; and while the alcohol gets fried out, it still poses issues for non-alcoholic diners. So, we spoke to Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of HE COOKS, to investigate alternatives.

The solution? Ginger ale. According to Taylor, "the key to a good batter is carbonation, which beer brings." The bubbles in the beer are what keep the gluten in the flour in the batter from getting too tough — hence why swapping for ginger ale is an easy fix. Taylor added that "the flavor [of the soda] doesn't really translate, so just about any carbonated beverage works well." Not only will you achieve the same crunchy texture, but the added sugar in the ginger ale cooks easily as well, achieving that golden brown crust we all crave in a battered fish.

Of course, if you want to harken back to the classic beer taste, you can always swap the ginger ale for ginger beer: still non-alcoholic, although it carbonates via fermentation, so it has that more tart flavor. As Taylor described, it's all about the carbonation keeping the crust from getting too dense, and ginger ale is the perfect non-alcoholic remedy in a pinch.