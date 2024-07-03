The World's Strongest Whiskey Can Also Power A Sports Car

If you like to drink whiskey neat, you'll be familiar with just how strong the spirit can be, especially the higher-proof varieties. What might surprise you, though, is that it can be potent enough to power a sports car. British television presenters James May and Oz Clarke set out to demonstrate exactly how the theory works for a BBC show when they visited the Scottish island of Islay. The remote, rugged location also happens to be where you'll find the peatiest Scotch whiskies.

The premise of the pair's eccentric experiment was that whiskey is produced by distillation, and crude oil also goes through a distillation unit to create gasoline — a product which, May explains, was once known as "motor spirit" (via YouTube). Therefore, whiskey could technically be described as a biofuel, the presenter argues, since the distilled spirit is made from grain.

They used a 92% ABV liquid from the Bruichladdich distillery to fuel the car, though it's not exactly whiskey as we know it, since it was not been aged in barrels for at least three years — a legal requirement for Scotch, and what also gives whiskey its brown color. It's also not an option you'd want to consider using as fuel in your vehicle at home for many reasons, including the eye-watering expense. But it's fascinating proof (forgive the pun) of whiskey's extraordinary strength.