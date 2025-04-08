The Cut Of Fish That's Often Thrown Out But Is A Delicacy In Newfoundland, Canada

In the culinary world, there are thousands of regional eats specific to one part of any given country, state, city, or even neighborhood. Consider, for example, regional hot dog styles you've probably never heard of, or the many distinct regional cuisines of Mexico. Here's one you might never have heard of: cod tongue, a delicacy that hails from Newfoundland, Canada, and which isn't quite as intimidating as it sounds. After all, according to Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of HE COOKS®, "Cod tongue isn't actually the tongue. It's a muscle from the throat of the fish, and it's incredibly delicious."

Newfoundland has a storied history with cod fishing, starting in the late 15th century; however, once industrialization was introduced, cod levels dipped to critically low numbers, and the Canadian government placed a moratorium on this type of fishing in 1992. It was lifted in 2024, so once again Newfoundlanders and tourists to the area can enjoy locally fished cod tongue.

"It's soft, rich, and slightly chewy — almost like a scallop," Taylor said. But, he noted, outside of Newfoundland it typically gets discarded, despite how tasty it is. "This part of the fish, the 'tongue,' has more connective tissue than a fillet, contributing to a chewy, densely flavored experience."