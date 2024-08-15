The Summer Hack That Makes Ice Pops With Just One Ingredient
Now, ice pops are easier than ever to make using a loaf pan, but a trending social media hack is quickly becoming a new hot-weather go-to treat. It is a frozen snack with just one ingredient — yogurt pouches! 'Pouch Pops,' anyone? Okay, even if the name doesn't stick, this snack idea just might. These creamy frozen snacks made from yogurt pouches are ridiculously simple. All you need to make them are the store-bought yogurt pouches that have the easy-to-sip, built-in plastic mouthpiece.
@zee_mccallum
Easiest cold summer snack EVERRR! I saw this on another tiktok and thought I'd share🫶🏽 #mumhacks #summerhacks #toddlerfoodideas #froyo
Across the sphere of social media, people are snipping the tops off those bad boys, sticking a popsicle stick into the open top, and popping them in the freezer to create an easy summertime treat. The pouches take about six hours to freeze. With a little bit of patience, you can have a frozen yogurt popsicle with zero prep time. It is a super simple spin on frozen yogurt popsicles. If you'd like to mix up this easy frozen yogurt hack try adding in fruits like blueberries, chopped mango, or strawberry before freezing the yogurt pouch for a bit of extra flavor and texture. For something more similar to sorbet, freeze a fruit pouch (think applesauce) for a hydrating and delicious mid-day pick-me-up.
More twists on frozen yogurt snacks
Another interesting fruity recipe to try if you have a bit more prep time is frozen yogurt ice pops with blackberries. Even with the longer prep time, creating these yogurt pops is fairly simple, and you have a lot of options to play around with for fun recipes. Mint-infused syrup can be combined with chocolate chips for a refreshing summer treat. You can even try adding fresh herbs and combining the ingredients together in a blender before you freeze the pops.
Basil pairs well with lemon and blueberry — and mint, lemon, and strawberry make a delicious, cooling combination reminiscent of lemonade. Add a little vodka, and you have an adult-friendly martini pops recipe. If you don't have popsicle molds or popsicle sticks, you can also make your custom yogurt blend and freeze it in a freezer-safe container like a bread pan or a tempered glass dish. Once it is frozen, you can scoop out the frozen yogurt the same way you scoop ice cream — just be sure you use an emulsifier like corn syrup to improve the texture.