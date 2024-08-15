The Summer Hack That Makes Ice Pops With Just One Ingredient

Another interesting fruity recipe to try if you have a bit more prep time is frozen yogurt ice pops with blackberries. Even with the longer prep time, creating these yogurt pops is fairly simple, and you have a lot of options to play around with for fun recipes. Mint-infused syrup can be combined with chocolate chips for a refreshing summer treat. You can even try adding fresh herbs and combining the ingredients together in a blender before you freeze the pops.

Basil pairs well with lemon and blueberry — and mint, lemon, and strawberry make a delicious, cooling combination reminiscent of lemonade. Add a little vodka, and you have an adult-friendly martini pops recipe. If you don't have popsicle molds or popsicle sticks, you can also make your custom yogurt blend and freeze it in a freezer-safe container like a bread pan or a tempered glass dish. Once it is frozen, you can scoop out the frozen yogurt the same way you scoop ice cream — just be sure you use an emulsifier like corn syrup to improve the texture.