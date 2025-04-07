The Ingredient You Need To Stop Your Fish Sticking To The Grill

We've all dealt with fish that seem determined to stick to whatever surface you're cooking them on. Half the good meat ends up glommed onto the grill, and no amount of oil spray seems to help. But what if there were an ingredient that not only prevented the fish from sticking, but also added an extra layer of flavorful crust? Food Republic spoke with Samuel-Drake Jones, executive chef at Hudson VU, to learn all about this trade secret.

The key ingredient is mayonnaise. According to Jones, "in its most basic form, mayonnaise is an emulsification of oil, egg yolk and an acid like lemon juice or vinegar ... [so] if you think of mayo less as mayo and more as an emulsified oil, you can use it in place of any oil for grilling." The oil in the mayonnaise acts as a non-stick barrier while also adding moisture to your fish by functioning as a marinade. "While oil will help develop a sear on salmon and other proteins, mayo can help create a deeper crust as the protein in the eggs cooks and adheres to the meat," Jones explains. You can see mayo used similarly to get a tangy and crispier edge around classic dishes like grilled cheese. For the best results, Jones says to "make sure the grill is hot, clean and seasoned, wipe off any excess marinade that may fall off or burn and you can go straight onto the grill knowing that the mayo will help prevent the fish from sticking."