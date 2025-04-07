The Ingredient You Need To Stop Your Fish Sticking To The Grill
We've all dealt with fish that seem determined to stick to whatever surface you're cooking them on. Half the good meat ends up glommed onto the grill, and no amount of oil spray seems to help. But what if there were an ingredient that not only prevented the fish from sticking, but also added an extra layer of flavorful crust? Food Republic spoke with Samuel-Drake Jones, executive chef at Hudson VU, to learn all about this trade secret.
The key ingredient is mayonnaise. According to Jones, "in its most basic form, mayonnaise is an emulsification of oil, egg yolk and an acid like lemon juice or vinegar ... [so] if you think of mayo less as mayo and more as an emulsified oil, you can use it in place of any oil for grilling." The oil in the mayonnaise acts as a non-stick barrier while also adding moisture to your fish by functioning as a marinade. "While oil will help develop a sear on salmon and other proteins, mayo can help create a deeper crust as the protein in the eggs cooks and adheres to the meat," Jones explains. You can see mayo used similarly to get a tangy and crispier edge around classic dishes like grilled cheese. For the best results, Jones says to "make sure the grill is hot, clean and seasoned, wipe off any excess marinade that may fall off or burn and you can go straight onto the grill knowing that the mayo will help prevent the fish from sticking."
How mayonnaise affects the flavor of your fish
So does this mean mayo-flavored fish? Thankfully, not. As Samuel-Drake Jones mentions, mayonnaise can be a great base for other seasonings — and seasoning your fillet is an important prep step you shouldn't skip when grilling fish. Jones says he uses a marinade made of "miso, soy sauce, sugar, onion, garlic[,] and mayo." Not only do you have a flavorful marinade, but a functional one — so long as you let the fish sit in the mixture for at least 30 minutes, per Jones' advice. But, he adds that "if you'd rather not use a marinade, you can use a thin layer of mayo to develop a flavorful crust on the fish."
Of course, there are plenty of other ways to add nuance to your grilled seafood, like grilling salmon directly on top of citrus for a sweet boost. Since there's usually some kind of citrus in mayo as well, you can even try these hacks together for a crispy outer layer that invites the brightness of the fruit.
Another way to sweeten the deal is by using mayo as a base for a honey marinade, which you can combine with other of Jones' recommendations like soy sauce. It's all about finding the right balance of flavors — or even exploring new combinations — all without having to worry about your fish fillets sticking to your grill. The result? Grilled fish with those signature grate marks on a great crust, bursting with flavor.