A Spice Rub Is The Easy Way To Improve Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken

A grocery store rotisserie chicken can be the saving grace of a weeknight dinner. Because, while Ina Garten might call roast chicken the simplest dish to cook in the world, you don't always want to wait up to two hours for your dinner to be ready after a long day at work.

But, especially if you are a single person, that rotisserie chicken can last quite a while. So it's always worth considering how you can spice it up over the course of several meals — literally. Spice rubs aren't just good for chicken on its way into the oven; rotisserie chickens provide a blank canvas for different flavors to shine, even when added in post.

All you need to do is mix together your desired spices, lightly coat your chicken with them, and pop it in the oven for a few minutes to reheat. The results will give you all the flavor of a home-cooked chicken, with almost none of the effort.