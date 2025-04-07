The Butter Technique You Need To Combat A Dry Turkey Burger Patty

In the world of meats, turkey can be a great choice if you're looking for something lean with a lot of protein that can be nicely seasoned. Of course, when it comes to turkey burgers, you may shy away in favor of a proper beef patty that is often that juicy bite we're looking for. But don't give up on turkey so soon; a simple butter hack will help you prevent a dry burger and boost the flavor. To find out more, we spoke with former kitchen manager and restaurant-culinary consultant, David Acosta.

The essence of the technique is incorporating grated butter into your turkey meat as you form the patties. "So turkey naturally lacks fat, [it's a] super lean protein," says Acosta, "so the butter compensates [for that by adding] back some juiciness." How exactly does this work without making the turkey extra greasy? Acosta explains that "as [the butter] melts it enters and bastes the turkey internally [which] prevents dryness. If you grate frozen butter it tends to distribute more evenly." So instead of just throwing a cube of butter in the center of your turkey burger, you allow the shreds to come in contact with the whole burger. It's a similar premise to the ice cube burger hack for more moisture, but this time you're upping the moisture and flavor. Don't forget to add seasoning to your burgers as well, but once you've incorporated the butter you're set to throw the patties on the grill.