Not A Fan Of Tomato Juice? Go With A Bloodless Mary For A Unique Twist On The Brunch Cocktail
Though the exact origins are contested, the bloody mary has been enjoyed as a supposed hangover remedy for over a century. While popular, this savory cocktail is also quite controversial, as many people are turned off by the unique tang and texture of tomato juice. However, there's a delicious (and less divisive) alternative to the traditional base that may appeal to even the most staunch bloody mary haters: tomato water. To learn more about this powerhouse ingredient and how to use it in a bloodless mary cocktail, Food Republic spoke to Andrea Abbondanza, hospitality expert, former chef, and founder of SEO for Restaurants.
"Tomato water is clear, flavorful liquid pressed from fresh tomatoes, typically [made] by salting and straining them in cheesecloth overnight," Abbondanza told Food Republic. Tomato juice is made by pressing both liquids and solids from the fruit, which results in a heavy consistency. Tomato water is still a flavor bomb, but it is only the pure watery essence. "It's extremely bright, clear, and umami-flavored, but not pulpy or thick like tomato juice," he explained.
When it comes to making a bloodless mary, Abbondanza noted that using tomato water in lieu of juice "elevates the cocktail to an even more sophisticated, nearly clear beverage." While it's possible to find tomato water online or at specialty foods stores, "it's also simple to do at home, and it is phenomenally fulfilling," Abbondanza said, "particularly if you're dealing with ripe heirloom tomatoes."
How to bring even more flavor to your bloodless mary
Just because a bloodless mary lacks color doesn't mean it will miss out on flavor. While most classic bloody marys are spiked with ingredients like hot sauce or Worcestershire, these potent additions can mask the subtle flavor of tomato water and make the drink look murky. Instead, Abbondanza recommended boosting the savoriness of tomato water with the addition of fragrant herbs such as basil, celery leaf, or thyme. Beyond herbs, "a squeeze of lemon zest provides brightness," Abbondanza added, "and a few grinds of white pepper or even a splash of celery bitters brings it back to bloody mary flavor without the weight."
A unique and elegant way to incorporate these elements into a bloodless mary is by using them to flavor your ice cubes. By infusing water with herbs, citrus, or spices before freezing, you can easily create tasty ice cubes that impart the drink with new layers of flavor as they melt. You can also freeze ingredients like pickle brine and olives to kick things up a notch.
Of course, another great way to elevate any cocktail is to add a little something extra to the glass itself, though this refined cocktail probably isn't the best vehicle for those classic and filling bloody mary toppings. "For extra pungency, experiment with a rim of smoked salt or a splash of sherry vinegar in the mixture," Abbondanza suggested. "It's all about loading up on the savory, acidic, and herbal flavors without overpowering the clean simplicity of the tomato water."