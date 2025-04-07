Not A Fan Of Tomato Juice? Go With A Bloodless Mary For A Unique Twist On The Brunch Cocktail

Though the exact origins are contested, the bloody mary has been enjoyed as a supposed hangover remedy for over a century. While popular, this savory cocktail is also quite controversial, as many people are turned off by the unique tang and texture of tomato juice. However, there's a delicious (and less divisive) alternative to the traditional base that may appeal to even the most staunch bloody mary haters: tomato water. To learn more about this powerhouse ingredient and how to use it in a bloodless mary cocktail, Food Republic spoke to Andrea Abbondanza, hospitality expert, former chef, and founder of SEO for Restaurants.

"Tomato water is clear, flavorful liquid pressed from fresh tomatoes, typically [made] by salting and straining them in cheesecloth overnight," Abbondanza told Food Republic. Tomato juice is made by pressing both liquids and solids from the fruit, which results in a heavy consistency. Tomato water is still a flavor bomb, but it is only the pure watery essence. "It's extremely bright, clear, and umami-flavored, but not pulpy or thick like tomato juice," he explained.

When it comes to making a bloodless mary, Abbondanza noted that using tomato water in lieu of juice "elevates the cocktail to an even more sophisticated, nearly clear beverage." While it's possible to find tomato water online or at specialty foods stores, "it's also simple to do at home, and it is phenomenally fulfilling," Abbondanza said, "particularly if you're dealing with ripe heirloom tomatoes."