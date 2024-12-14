Flavor Your Ice For A More Robust Bloody Mary

It's hard to imagine ways to further improve a Bloody Mary. It's a masterpiece in savory cocktails that can be enjoyed as an aperitif before dinner or, with the right toppings, can give brunch a filling boost. But amidst all the discussion about the best boosters or garnishes to add to it, there's one element that's been overlooked: the ice.

Frozen tomato juice is a great way to keep your drink cool without diluting it with melted water. You can also try your Bloody Mary with carrot juice by freezing some ahead of time to introduce an extra dose of a new vegetable. Savory liquids such as pickle brines, juice from preserved peppers, and hot sauce add new layers of taste as your ice melts, steadily transforming your cocktail's flavor profile in delightful ways. You can even mince some of your garnishes and add them to the ice tray to ensure your Bloody Mary is completely saturated with their deliciousness.

There's nothing wrong with freezing ingredients that are already present in your cocktail, but keep in mind that too much of any one ingredient may create an imbalance of flavors, one of the of ways many people make their Bloody Mary all wrong. A little planning ahead goes along way with this drink, so consider your options carefully and don't be afraid to experiment. There's a plethora of ingredients you can add to a Bloody Mary's ice cubes in order to improve it's taste and presentation.