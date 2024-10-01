What Type Of Champagne Should You Use For Mimosas?
Fizzy, fruity, and refreshing, mimosas are the perfect brunch beverage. As one of the easiest classic cocktails to make at home, the traditional recipe simply calls for equal parts Champagne and orange juice. But what type of bubbles makes the best mimosas? Food Republic asked Ronnie Ruffalo, co-owner and director of food and beverage at Disco Pancake in Chicago, for some expert advice. And, there's great news for our wallets — it turns out that you don't actually need to use Champagne at all.
"The best option is Brut Cava, as its dryness perfectly balances the sweetness of the orange juice," suggested Ruffalo. The difference between Champagne and Cava is not just the price tag. Champagne, which can only come from the particular region of France, is made using chardonnay, pinot noir, and meunier grapes. Although it uses the same method, Cava is Spanish in nature, and made using predominantly xarel-lo, parellada, and macabeo grapes. There are some similarities between the taste of the two fizzy options in terms of dryness and yeasty notes, but Cava tends to have more crisp citrus and mineral flavors, which work well in a mimosa.
If you opt for Cava, don't worry about splashing out on the best quality bottle every time. Ruffalo advised that "you can always go with a more affordable option, since the orange juice will mask the flavor and highlight the bubbly texture." Just remember to go for a dry Brut Cava rather than a sweeter variety for a well-composed cocktail.
Switch up the fruit juice for unique mimosas
Aside from the fizz, the other half of a mimosa is the juice, so it helps to pick a good quality orange juice for the best results. Freshly squeezed gives a great flavor, and if you go for a variety without pulp, you'll get a smoother drink. Amp up the zesty orange taste even more by adding a splash of Grand Marnier liqueur, which makes it a Grand mimosa. But if you fancy a more unusual style of beverage, just switch the orange for something with a different flavor profile.
"Pineapple juice pairs well with almost anything!" suggested expert Ronnie Ruffalo. Garnish the finished cocktail with a wedge of pineapple — and if you find the drink too sweet, consider using a little less juice and a little more dry fizz rather than equal amounts of each. Don't fancy pineapple? "Other great options are cranberry juice for a twist, pomegranate juice for a richer flavor, and apple-cranberry, apple cider, grapefruit, and guava juices for variety," said Ruffalo.
If you can't decide which fruity variety to go for, or just want to serve a bespoke option for guests, why not create your own mimosa bar? Simply line up some Cava on ice — you'll get between eight and 12 mimosas from one bottle of fizz — along with a selection of juices. Serve some complementary garnishes such as berries, pomegranate seeds, or fresh herbs in small bowls for guests to help themselves.