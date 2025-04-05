The Magical Thing That Happens When You Combine Boxed Cake And Cornbread Mixes
The versatility of cornbread has been underrated for far too long. Its ability to absorb savory or sweet ingredients, depending on its use as a starter, a side, a breakfast, or a dessert, makes it an important dish to have in your repertoire. And while you may have your personal favorite additions to boxed cornbread, according to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes, there's one combination you may not have thought of that you need to try: boxed cake mix with cornbread mix.
"Mixing boxed cake mix with cornbread mix is one of those odd-sounding combos that just works," D'Aniello asserted in an exclusive interview with Food Republic. "You end up with a sweeter, softer, more crowd-pleasing version of cornbread — something between a side and a dessert."
While the sweetness added by making this alteration might not be for everyone, for those with a sweet tooth or desiring a lighter, less crumbly result than a typical cornbread, this merging of two delicious boxed mixes could be a major game-changer. The combination creates an effect that is not dissimilar to that of adding a can of sweetened condensed milk to cornbread mix, which incorporates moisture and a delicious caramelized flavor to the more typically understated notes of a generic box mix of cornbread. Both of these mixes can also be used to make cornbread pancakes if you want to start your day with a sugary flourish.
How to combine these two mixes for perfect results
While it's generally easiest to simply read instructions from the box and follow them exactly, not experimenting with add-ins is one of the most common mistakes people make when trying to master cornbread. That's why it's important to listen to your tastebuds if they're telling you that something's missing.
For those who find regular cornbread to be mealy or just the wrong side of savory, Odette D'Aniello explained that this will strike the perfect balance. "Structurally, what's happening is the cake mix brings more sugar, a finer crumb, and extra leavening, which lightens the denser, grainier texture of traditional cornbread," D'Aniello exclusively told Food Republic. "It also balances out any bitterness from the cornmeal."
Practical cooks will realize that combining these two mixes means double the output of the usual cornbread mix. While you can try to eyeball half of each box, it may be simpler to just make two loaves and freeze one until you finish the first. As far as those next-day leftovers go, you can reheat your cornbread without drying it out by putting it in an oven-proof pan at 300 degrees Fahrenheit and warming it for 10 to 15 minutes. Because of the increased moisture, you don't even need to worry about adding butter or water to the bread first.