The Magical Thing That Happens When You Combine Boxed Cake And Cornbread Mixes

The versatility of cornbread has been underrated for far too long. Its ability to absorb savory or sweet ingredients, depending on its use as a starter, a side, a breakfast, or a dessert, makes it an important dish to have in your repertoire. And while you may have your personal favorite additions to boxed cornbread, according to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes, there's one combination you may not have thought of that you need to try: boxed cake mix with cornbread mix.

"Mixing boxed cake mix with cornbread mix is one of those odd-sounding combos that just works," D'Aniello asserted in an exclusive interview with Food Republic. "You end up with a sweeter, softer, more crowd-pleasing version of cornbread — something between a side and a dessert."

While the sweetness added by making this alteration might not be for everyone, for those with a sweet tooth or desiring a lighter, less crumbly result than a typical cornbread, this merging of two delicious boxed mixes could be a major game-changer. The combination creates an effect that is not dissimilar to that of adding a can of sweetened condensed milk to cornbread mix, which incorporates moisture and a delicious caramelized flavor to the more typically understated notes of a generic box mix of cornbread. Both of these mixes can also be used to make cornbread pancakes if you want to start your day with a sugary flourish.