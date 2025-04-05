The Absolute Best Cut Of Pork For Rich And Flavorful Stew

The humble pork stew really is the perfect comfort food. It's an affordable, nutritious, and easy-to-throw-together dish. A comforting presence on the dining table, whether on a bleak midwinter evening or a lazy summer's afternoon, it's a perennially delicious meal. It's packed with richness and a deep, savory flavor that'll always satisfy. And it's versatile, too — from the Alabama fireside classic, camp stew, to the Malaysian breakfast staple Bak Kut Teh, almost everywhere you go, you'll find some variation on the basic ingredients of pork, broth, and a little patience.

But not all pork stews are created equal. Choosing the right cut of meat to use can really make or break your stew, so it's crucial to pick wisely. To find out exactly what we should be looking for to make the best stew possible, we consulted Chris Mattera, who specializes in culinary innovation at the North Country Smokehouse. "Pork butt is the right choice for a stew or braise because of the balance of meat and fat," he told us in our exclusive talk. That fat will render throughout the cooking process, helping keep that pork moist as it braises. Pork butt also has "an abundance of collagen, which turns to gelatin when cooked in the presence of moisture, leading to a rich and unctuous mouthfeel." So using a pork butt doesn't just keep your meat moist and tender throughout the cooking process — it also ensures the natural qualities of the meat will enhance the taste and texture of the whole stew.