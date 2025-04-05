The Absolute Best Cut Of Pork For Rich And Flavorful Stew
The humble pork stew really is the perfect comfort food. It's an affordable, nutritious, and easy-to-throw-together dish. A comforting presence on the dining table, whether on a bleak midwinter evening or a lazy summer's afternoon, it's a perennially delicious meal. It's packed with richness and a deep, savory flavor that'll always satisfy. And it's versatile, too — from the Alabama fireside classic, camp stew, to the Malaysian breakfast staple Bak Kut Teh, almost everywhere you go, you'll find some variation on the basic ingredients of pork, broth, and a little patience.
But not all pork stews are created equal. Choosing the right cut of meat to use can really make or break your stew, so it's crucial to pick wisely. To find out exactly what we should be looking for to make the best stew possible, we consulted Chris Mattera, who specializes in culinary innovation at the North Country Smokehouse. "Pork butt is the right choice for a stew or braise because of the balance of meat and fat," he told us in our exclusive talk. That fat will render throughout the cooking process, helping keep that pork moist as it braises. Pork butt also has "an abundance of collagen, which turns to gelatin when cooked in the presence of moisture, leading to a rich and unctuous mouthfeel." So using a pork butt doesn't just keep your meat moist and tender throughout the cooking process — it also ensures the natural qualities of the meat will enhance the taste and texture of the whole stew.
What cuts of meat should you be avoiding in your pork stew?
If pork butt makes for the best cut of meat in a braise or stew because of that all-important balance of fat and meat, then what (if any) are the cuts you should be avoiding? A temptation for the more health-conscious cooks out there might be to attempt to reduce the fat content in their food, but beware — doing this could spell doom for your stew. "I think people might be tempted to use pork loin in order to reduce the total amount of fat," Chris Mattera told Tasting Table, "but loin is too lean and lacks the collagen content."
Collagen is a crucial element of a good stew. Remember, it helps create that silky smooth mouthfeel that's characteristic of a great braise. It's also important because, alongside fat, it does a lot of work when it comes to keeping the meat itself nice and tender, even when it's been cooking for hours on end. "[W]hen braised or stewed, the protein will denature and lose its water holding capacity, leading to a dry and mealy final product." Pork loin is a fantastic cut of meat, whether grilled and served with fruit for a delectably sweet and savory medley or barbecued char siu-style and paired with white rice for a hearty Chinese dinner. But it's probably not going to be your best option when it comes to making a rich and flavorful stew.