Flap Meat Vs Skirt Steak: What's The Difference?

When it comes to steak, finding the right cut for your needs can feel like searching for a needle in a hay steak if you aren't well versed in how cuts differ. Filet mignon might be what you're used to eating at a steakhouse, but it isn't necessarily the best choice for your stir fry. Instead, opt for a thinner steak like flap meat or skirt steak — two cuts that are often confused. So, what sets these steaks apart and how should you use them? Well, we spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to get the sizzle on these steaks.

It all comes down to knowing the in's and out's of your steaks. "For flap meat versus skirt steak," Littley told Food Republic. "They do get confused a lot, but they're not the same." They come from different parts of the cow, which gives them each a different texture, which in turn makes them better suited for different cooking techniques.

Flap meat is slightly denser than skirt steak, so it's better suited toward sauce-forward dishes and slower cooking methods. As long as you're conscious of the most notable qualities of these steaks, you'll be grilling them like a pro in no time. As Littley says, "They're both versatile, but understanding the cut helps you make the most of them." Plus, once you've familiarized with these budget-friendly cuts, you'll know which to avoid in the future.