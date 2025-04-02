What Does It Mean When Your Egg Yolks Are Different Colors?

Eggs are not only nutritious and tasty — they're also versatile. There's a multitude of ways they can be prepared as the hero of breakfast, but also as a dinner food. But, if you've ever used multiple eggs from the same carton, you might have noticed that some yolks are completely different colors. Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, as well as the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," spoke with Food Republic on this topic.

Maricel told us: "What actually makes the yolk its color is the hen's diet. A diet rich in carotenoids such as fresh greens, marigolds, or alfalfa" produces more intensely orange yolks, which most people find taste better. "Pale yolks can mean the hen had a more processed diet. It does not mean the egg is bad, but it can reflect lower quality farming processes."

So, what does it mean when the yolks from eggs in the same carton are different colors? It could be that one hen foraged a better variety of greens and bugs than another. Maybe it was an adventurer, while another hen from the same coop preferred not to wander so far.