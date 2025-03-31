The Soft Drink To Add To Your Chicken Wing Glaze For Next-Level Flavor

Adding soda to your next chicken wing glaze is an unexpected twist that delivers delicious results. To find the perfect pop pairing, Food Republic contacted Matt Ensero, Co-Founder and Brand President of Wing It On!. His secret tip: use orange soda. He explains, "Orange soda excels in a chicken wing glaze due to a trio of factors: sweetness, acidity, and carbonation." So, if you're looking to seriously elevate your homemade chicken wings, it's time to rely on the fizzy, orange-hued, and flavored soda variety. The first component that comes from adding orange soda is the sweetness. Ensero divulges, "The sweetness — primarily from sugar — caramelizes when heated, forming a sticky, glossy coating that balances the savory richness of the wings." The sugary taste is perfect for the other undertones of saltiness in the chicken.

Ensero continues to explain that, "Beyond sweetness, the acidity (from citric acid) adds brightness, cutting through the fattiness of the chicken and preventing the glaze from feeling heavy." This is especially true with the deep-fried varieties of wings (which at times feel heavy), but the orange provides that necessary pop of fresh flavor, which has you coming back for more. The final heavy hitter he speaks on is carbonation. Ensero says, "The carbonation plays a subtler role: if you marinate the wings in the soda before glazing, the bubbles can tenderize the meat slightly by breaking down proteins, though this effect is minimal compared to the flavor contributions."