There are many simple ways to take plain tuna salad to the next level. Incorporating ingredients like pickled onions can amp it up, for instance, and adding fish sauce can give it an umami-packed upgrade. There is also a quick and zesty little secret that can brighten tuna salad and give it a bold pop of flavor: lemon pepper.

Lemon is commonly used to neutralize the fishiness in fish, including tuna. The acid in lemon reacts with the trimethylamine — the compound that gives fish is characteristic unpleasant smell — and reduces the fishy odor and taste. Lemon pepper spice blends incorporate real lemon – peel, oil, and juice – lending some of those fishiness-masking properties while also bringing other flavor-boosting spices and ingredients into play.

As the name suggests, the fundamental elements of lemon pepper are lemon and ... well ... pepper. The pepper gives the seasoning bite and boldness even as the lemon brings brightness and a citrusy zing. They sometimes can include garlic, onion, turmeric, cumin, rosemary, or sweeteners like sugar. All in all, the addition of this seasoning to your tuna salad elevates it in versatile ways, balancing and complementing the fish with surprising dimensions.