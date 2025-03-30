Give Your Homemade Beef Stew A Sweet Flavor Boost With This Seasonal Drink

Once you've decided to incorporate this sweet and zesty drink into your stew, you'll want to make sure you're doing it in the right way. When it comes to apple cider, just adding a cup or two to your simmering pot won't really do the trick. "The best way to incorporate it is to deglaze the pan with a splash of cider after searing the beef, letting it cook down slightly before adding broth and other ingredients," Littley says. By allowing the cider to cook down, you're also concentrating its flavors more than you would if you were just adding it, and giving your stew more depth and subtle sweetness.

If you prefer a stronger apple note, Littely recommends using hard cider — which is an alcoholic drink made from fermented apple juice — in place of regular cider. "Hard cider can bring a more complex, fermented tang, while fresh cider adds natural sweetness," Littely says. However, if you only have spiced cider on hand, it may not be the best option for this recipe. "Spiced cider, however, might introduce overpowering flavors that compete with the dish rather than enhance it,” Littley adds.