Give Your Homemade Beef Stew A Sweet Flavor Boost With This Seasonal Drink
You can elevate simple beef stew by adding many different and unique ingredients. That can range from pouring in a store-bought juice, like V8, to stew to brighten it up, or sprinkling in cinnamon to give it depth and warmth. Even Ina Garten adds layers of flavor to her stew by including some cognac. And while we love all of these ideas, we also wanted to learn about some seasonal ways to incorporate exciting flavors to beef stew. To do so, we spoke to Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis to get his expert opinion of what fall favorite could be used to take beef stew to a whole new level.
According to Littely, apple cider can be a game changer in beef stew. But as with any flavorful ingredient, balance is key to achieving a well-rounded result. "The acidity in apple cider helps break down tough fibers in the beef, making it more tender while also adding a subtle sweetness that complements the richness of the broth," Littley says. "The trick is to add it in moderation — too much, and you risk overpowering the deep, savory flavors of the stew."
Tips for adding apple cider to your beef stew
Once you've decided to incorporate this sweet and zesty drink into your stew, you'll want to make sure you're doing it in the right way. When it comes to apple cider, just adding a cup or two to your simmering pot won't really do the trick. "The best way to incorporate it is to deglaze the pan with a splash of cider after searing the beef, letting it cook down slightly before adding broth and other ingredients," Littley says. By allowing the cider to cook down, you're also concentrating its flavors more than you would if you were just adding it, and giving your stew more depth and subtle sweetness.
If you prefer a stronger apple note, Littely recommends using hard cider — which is an alcoholic drink made from fermented apple juice — in place of regular cider. "Hard cider can bring a more complex, fermented tang, while fresh cider adds natural sweetness," Littely says. However, if you only have spiced cider on hand, it may not be the best option for this recipe. "Spiced cider, however, might introduce overpowering flavors that compete with the dish rather than enhance it,” Littley adds.