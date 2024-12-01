The Store-Bought Juice You Should Be Adding To Beef Stew

When adding V8 to your stew, pour in your desired amount in the same step where you add your broth. Stir, taste, and add a touch more if needed. Keep in mind that the original V8 contains salt, so you may want to cut down on the sodium in other areas, like reducing the amount you sprinkle on your meat or diluting your broth with water. You can also buy the low-sodium version of V8 — or beef broth — to avoid this entirely.

While the original blend is perfect, the company makes other flavors you can consider if you want to play with how your final dish tastes. For example, if you're a spice lover, there's a Spicy Hot V8 that will bring some heat to your stew. If you love Mexican flavors, there's also a Spicy Chipotle flavor made with roasted red peppers, dehydrated chilies, and chipotle peppers that can deliver both heat and smokiness. The company also makes a Hot Honey veggie juice that boasts a medium heat level and a hint of sweetness.

If you have some juice left, freeze the remainder in ice cube trays. Then you'll have veggie juice cubes that you can pop into your next stew — or even use them in your next batch of pasta e fagioli or minestrone soup, which are similar but have their differences. Just add a cube or two into the simmering broth to get a boost of flavor.