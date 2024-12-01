The Store-Bought Juice You Should Be Adding To Beef Stew
Beef stew is one of those hearty comfort meals that the entire family seems to love. Whether you're using Ina Garten's trick of adding a fruity liquor like cognac to boost its flavor, or opting to grab an inexpensive-yet-flavorful cut of meat for a tender result, you probably have tons of tricks up your sleeve that make your stew unique. But we've recently discovered another tip to take your dish to the next level: adding V8 juice.
A creamy vegetable juice that's been around for over 80 years, V8 can improve your simmering stew in the same way that many recipes call for a tablespoon or two of tomato paste to balance out the flavors and ramp up the richness. Acid is talented like that. In this case, however, you're omitting the paste and adding about 8 to 12 ounces of vegetable juice. This will bring the same much-needed acidity to the pot, but because it's made with two servings of veggies, you're also getting the added benefit of more aromatics. Just think about it: That's more carrots, celery, beets, parsley, lettuce, watercress, and spinach mingling in your broth to punch up the flavor profile and add even more depth. It's a no-brainer, really.
V8 juice comes in a variety of flavors to spice up your dishes
When adding V8 to your stew, pour in your desired amount in the same step where you add your broth. Stir, taste, and add a touch more if needed. Keep in mind that the original V8 contains salt, so you may want to cut down on the sodium in other areas, like reducing the amount you sprinkle on your meat or diluting your broth with water. You can also buy the low-sodium version of V8 — or beef broth — to avoid this entirely.
While the original blend is perfect, the company makes other flavors you can consider if you want to play with how your final dish tastes. For example, if you're a spice lover, there's a Spicy Hot V8 that will bring some heat to your stew. If you love Mexican flavors, there's also a Spicy Chipotle flavor made with roasted red peppers, dehydrated chilies, and chipotle peppers that can deliver both heat and smokiness. The company also makes a Hot Honey veggie juice that boasts a medium heat level and a hint of sweetness.
If you have some juice left, freeze the remainder in ice cube trays. Then you'll have veggie juice cubes that you can pop into your next stew — or even use them in your next batch of pasta e fagioli or minestrone soup, which are similar but have their differences. Just add a cube or two into the simmering broth to get a boost of flavor.