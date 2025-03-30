What 'Washing Your Butter' Really Means And When You Should Do It

If all you have available in your closest supermarket is one of these worst-ranked butters, you can absolutely do better by churning your own butter at home. It's incredibly simple, and you only need one ingredient: heavy cream. Before you get started, though, you might be concerned about the term "washing your butter" (or "rinsing" it); it is completely understandable if you aren't sure what it means or when you should go about doing it. Thankfully, it's very simple. Washing butter means exactly what it sounds like — using water to wash away the excess buttermilk.

Washing your butter is actually the second-to-last step you'll perform (if you're going to salt your butter) before you place your homemade butter in whatever container you're going to keep it in. After churning the butter, you'll be left with the butter and the buttermilk. After draining the buttermilk, it is time to wash your butter. Technically, you could skip this step, but our guess is that you want your butter to last longer than a mere few days. The reason you're advised to wash your butter and get rid of the remaining buttermilk is that buttermilk goes rancid quickly, thereby ruining your entire crock or log from the inside out. The better you rinse your butter, the longer it will last.