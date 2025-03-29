Where Can You Find The Most Expensive Burger In The World And How Much Does It Cost?
While Five Guys is more expensive than other fast-food chains, you can always find a pricier burger. Some chains claim they use the highest quality beef, that they use fair trade practices, or that they have beef tallow fries, all resulting in a more expensive menu. But The Golden Boy at De Daltons diner in Voorthuizen, Netherlands, is by far the highest-dollar burger you can find; it's selling price as of March 2025 was about €5,000 ($5,400).
Don't worry, though, the burger isn't just a vanity project to get a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Profits from each burger sold go to a local food bank, a generous gesture that has the upside of ample marketing for De Daltons. However, the decision to make the world's most expensive burger may be a bit odd for this restaurant. After all, it's a casual diner, not a fine-dining establishment.
Chef Robbert Jan de Veen, however, has a deep appreciation for burgers that goes beyond the restaurant's "Classic Joe," which only costs €11 ($12). The inspiration for The Golden Boy was twofold: to elevate burgers to fine dining status and to raise awareness of the 160,000 Dutch people relying on food banks. By creating luxury to draw attention to poverty, de Veen found an intersection across the spectrum of dining options to achieve real change for his country. Each Golden Boy purchase gives 1,000 packages of food to people in need, something that more than justifies the burger's incredible price point.
What makes this burger so expensive?
To enjoy The Golden Boy, you have to place a special reservation with at least two weeks' notice and a €750 ($815) deposit. Robbert Jan de Veen makes the burger himself, and given the price of the 148 premium ingredients, he can't afford to let any of them go to waste.
It all starts with the meat. Considered the height of luxury, its A5 Wagyu patty is made of 50% chuck, 25% brisket, and 25% short rib. Patties are topped with Italian white truffle, cucumbers and tiger tomatoes pickled in matcha, Joselito Bellota Iberico ham, king crab cooked in Puligny-Montrachet, and Beluga caviar. But no burger is complete without its condiments, and The Golden Boy uses a smoky saffron-duck egg mayonnaise and house-made barbecue sauce with Macallan whiskey and Kopi Luwak, the world's most expensive coffee. All of this comes sandwiched between two Dom Perignon-infused buns coated with 24-karat gold leaf, a final, decadent addition.
De Dalton serves The Golden Boy under a dome of whiskey-infused smoke with a side of Dom Perignon-battered onion rings, culminating in the final word in burger-based luxury. According to Guinness World Records, De Veen describes the burger as "sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami," covering all five flavors of cooking as comprehensively as possible. While most of the burger's value comes from its novelty, de Veen wanted to ensure that diners had the greatest experience possible while savoring the world's most expensive burger.