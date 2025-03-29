Where Can You Find The Most Expensive Burger In The World And How Much Does It Cost?

While Five Guys is more expensive than other fast-food chains, you can always find a pricier burger. Some chains claim they use the highest quality beef, that they use fair trade practices, or that they have beef tallow fries, all resulting in a more expensive menu. But The Golden Boy at De Daltons diner in Voorthuizen, Netherlands, is by far the highest-dollar burger you can find; it's selling price as of March 2025 was about €5,000 ($5,400).

Don't worry, though, the burger isn't just a vanity project to get a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Profits from each burger sold go to a local food bank, a generous gesture that has the upside of ample marketing for De Daltons. However, the decision to make the world's most expensive burger may be a bit odd for this restaurant. After all, it's a casual diner, not a fine-dining establishment.

Chef Robbert Jan de Veen, however, has a deep appreciation for burgers that goes beyond the restaurant's "Classic Joe," which only costs €11 ($12). The inspiration for The Golden Boy was twofold: to elevate burgers to fine dining status and to raise awareness of the 160,000 Dutch people relying on food banks. By creating luxury to draw attention to poverty, de Veen found an intersection across the spectrum of dining options to achieve real change for his country. Each Golden Boy purchase gives 1,000 packages of food to people in need, something that more than justifies the burger's incredible price point.