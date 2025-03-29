The 3-Ingredient DIY Starbucks Frappuccino That's Quicker To Make Than Waiting In Line

Sometimes, waiting in a line just isn't the moment, and you want to get your drink quickly and painlessly — but that's usually not the case at Starbucks. You typically have a longer line inside, in the drive-thru, and with the order ahead queue that many people use before you get your deliciously blended Starbucks Frappuccino. Plus, you never know which is a drink trick that will anger your Starbucks barista — and Frappuccinos are notoriously labor intensive.

There is, though, a simple three-ingredient DIY shortcut that you can try at home to skip the wait altogether. You'll want to grab a pre-packaged Starbucks Frappuccino bottle, a scoop of ice, and ice cream. It's incredibly easy, and much faster than standing in line.

Pull out your blender, open the bottled Frappuccino flavor that you chose, and pour it in. From there, add some ice, and a large scoop (or four) of ice cream. Put the lid on, and blend it all until everything is creamy and smooth like what you'd find in-store at Starbucks. It really is that simple, and you don't have to be surrounded by people who might be a little cranky because they're waiting in line before they've had a sip of coffee. You'll have a drink customized to your own taste without having to worry about the sweetener mistake that may make your Starbucks coffee undrinkable.