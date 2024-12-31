The Starbucks Drink Trick That Angers Baristas

Starbucks is known for its extensive menu that allows customers to discover drink combinations and customization hacks for saving a chunk of change. You can hack the Starbucks mobile order menu to score a cheaper latte or turn the extra tea bag baristas give you into a bonus hot tea every time you order one. But not every Starbucks order request is quick and easy — sometimes, the "hacks" that customers attempt to execute are actually making the barista's job a whole lot harder.

Every so often, a barista might accidentally make your order in the wrong way, opting to serve your coffee hot when you wanted it over ice. When this happens, they will most likely give you the wrong drink and then make you the correct one free of charge. But some customers have started trying to scam their way to a free drink by ordering their beverage one way at the register, and then claiming they asked for it a different way once it arrives. While most companies adopt the philosophy that "the customer is always right," this policy should not be abused to the point of lying just to secure an extra drink.

This "menu hack" is not only rude, but it's really obvious to most baristas. One Reddit user and self-claimed Starbucks employee shared their frustration with this customer habit, writing, "Do people really think they are being sneaky or smart? ... It happens so often now" (via Reddit). The barista now claims she started taking the incorrectly made drinks back, much to the dismay of certain customers hoping to score two for the price of one.