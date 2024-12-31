The Starbucks Drink Trick That Angers Baristas
Starbucks is known for its extensive menu that allows customers to discover drink combinations and customization hacks for saving a chunk of change. You can hack the Starbucks mobile order menu to score a cheaper latte or turn the extra tea bag baristas give you into a bonus hot tea every time you order one. But not every Starbucks order request is quick and easy — sometimes, the "hacks" that customers attempt to execute are actually making the barista's job a whole lot harder.
Every so often, a barista might accidentally make your order in the wrong way, opting to serve your coffee hot when you wanted it over ice. When this happens, they will most likely give you the wrong drink and then make you the correct one free of charge. But some customers have started trying to scam their way to a free drink by ordering their beverage one way at the register, and then claiming they asked for it a different way once it arrives. While most companies adopt the philosophy that "the customer is always right," this policy should not be abused to the point of lying just to secure an extra drink.
This "menu hack" is not only rude, but it's really obvious to most baristas. One Reddit user and self-claimed Starbucks employee shared their frustration with this customer habit, writing, "Do people really think they are being sneaky or smart? ... It happens so often now" (via Reddit). The barista now claims she started taking the incorrectly made drinks back, much to the dismay of certain customers hoping to score two for the price of one.
There is a right and wrong way to ask for a different drink
While the free drink scam is not one we recommend anyone try at Starbucks, we also understand that not everyone is intentionally trying to take advantage of the system when they ask for more modifications. Sometimes, we really can forget to ask for ice in our coffee or an extra shot of flavor in our tea. When this happens, you can always ask for the baristas to either remake or add something to your beverage. But there is a way to do so without being rude or implying that it is anyone's fault.
When you notice that your drink is missing an ingredient, politely address your concern and then wait patiently for your new one. Name-calling, searching for blame, and becoming extremely upset with the worker who prepared your drink is a major red flag for Starbucks baristas, and acting that way won't get your order fixed any faster. And baristas are a whole lot more willing to give free drinks and food items as an apology to kind customers who are understanding when their order is messed up.
One user on the Starbucks subreddit shared their ultimate Starbucks hack, writing, "Be nice to the Baristas. That's the hack" (per Reddit). Another user commented, "I'd go a whole marathon for a nice customer but not an inch for one who screams at me. We remember y'all too" (via Reddit). At the end of the day, it costs nothing to be nice and respectful, but it means the world to the Starbucks baristas making your order.