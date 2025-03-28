How Long Can You Freeze Butter Before It Goes Bad?'

When butter is front and center, everything tastes better, so it makes sense to keep it on hand in your refrigerator. While store-bought butter has a pretty decent shelf-life in the fridge, up to three months, if you find that you aren't using each stick before it starts to go bad, you might be eyeing your freezer speculatively. Yes, as it happens, you can freeze butter, but you won't want to keep it in there indefinitely. Butter will last up to about a year in the freezer before it starts to go bad.

And actually, butter doesn't "go bad" in the freezer the way it might spoil in the fridge. You could technically keep your butter in the freezer forever, and it would remain safe to eat. However, after about a year, the quality of the butter can begin to degrade, with noticeable differences in texture and taste. It can even begin to take on some of the flavors of the food around it.

It's worth noting that while you can also freeze stick margarine, margarine or butter substitutes that come in a tub aren't the best candidates for stashing in your freezer (though you still can if you remove them from their original container). Just be aware that, because of their differing ingredients, the shelf-life will be of a shorter duration than real butter, and the quality might not be so great after thawing.