What's The Best Way To Refine Your Wine Tasting Palate?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're more of a fan than an aficionado when it comes to wine, you may be wondering how to build your tasting skills. According to Paige Comrie, certified wine expert and influencer at Wine With Paige, the process of refining your wine-tasting palate might be simpler than you think. "The easiest way to start developing a refined wine palate is through mindful tasting," Comrie told Food Republic. "Think of it as a practice of paying close attention to the sensory experiences around you — this includes not only wine but also your food and environment."

Comrie suggests starting out by using your senses to fully experience foods, like taking in the aroma of fruit in a market, honing in on the mouthfeel of sweet foods, or observing the balance between salty and sweet flavors. Then she says to take those same principles and apply them when tasting wine.

In addition, relying on simple resources like books geared toward beginners can be helpful. Comrie says that prior to working towards her WSET 3 certification she turned to the book "Wine for Dummies." Armed with the knowledge from the book and recommendations from a local wine shop, she tasted her way through wines paired with home-cooked food to build a better understanding of different varietals, as well as how they interact with food.