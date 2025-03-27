What's The Best Way To Refine Your Wine Tasting Palate?
If you're more of a fan than an aficionado when it comes to wine, you may be wondering how to build your tasting skills. According to Paige Comrie, certified wine expert and influencer at Wine With Paige, the process of refining your wine-tasting palate might be simpler than you think. "The easiest way to start developing a refined wine palate is through mindful tasting," Comrie told Food Republic. "Think of it as a practice of paying close attention to the sensory experiences around you — this includes not only wine but also your food and environment."
Comrie suggests starting out by using your senses to fully experience foods, like taking in the aroma of fruit in a market, honing in on the mouthfeel of sweet foods, or observing the balance between salty and sweet flavors. Then she says to take those same principles and apply them when tasting wine.
In addition, relying on simple resources like books geared toward beginners can be helpful. Comrie says that prior to working towards her WSET 3 certification she turned to the book "Wine for Dummies." Armed with the knowledge from the book and recommendations from a local wine shop, she tasted her way through wines paired with home-cooked food to build a better understanding of different varietals, as well as how they interact with food.
Wine-tasting exercises to try
When you're on the path to learn more about wine, Paige Comrie suggests two ways of tasting: Side-by-side and pairing with food. "Comparing two similar wines (e.g., two Cabernet Sauvignons from different regions) can highlight the subtle differences in terroir, winemaking techniques, and grape variations," Comrie said. On food pairings, she noted the importance of observing how the flavor of the wine can be transformed, saying, "A classic pairing like a rich red wine with a juicy steak can highlight tannins, while a zesty white like Sauvignon Blanc paired with a goat cheese salad can really make the wine's citrus notes pop."
When you first begin searching for foods that will complement certain varietals, you may want to steer clear of ingredients that can be challenging to pair with wine like curries and egg-based dishes. Starting with established pairings like pinot grigio and seafood or cabernet and beef can help you to develop your skills. Then you'll have the tools to get creative and explore other options that might be outside the box, like Champagne and fried chicken.
Finally, as you're doing your tastings, Comrie says it's important to jot down notes about the smell of the wine as well as its flavor. And if you're having a hard time finding the vocabulary to describe the wine's aroma, she enthusiastically recommends checking out wine aroma kits on Amazon, like this one for oaked and aged wines, saying, "I love these because they provide an easy way to train your nose and make it easier to recognize those subtle aromas when tasting wine."