Describing A Wine's Aroma Is Easier Than You Think

It's natural to feel out of your depth when describing a wine's aroma, especially when you read about varieties with notes like tobacco, leather, or even petrol. But Doreen Winkler, one of Forbes' "America's Top Sommeliers" and founder of Orange Glou – the only wine delivery service dedicated to orange wines — wants you to feel more comfortable about forming your own descriptions.

Winkler makes it clear that you don't have to reach for fancy adjectives when describing a wine's aroma. "The best approach ... is to relate it back to flavors in your everyday life and trust your intuition," she said. "These aromas and flavors should be familiar; it can just take a while to identify them." Ditching fancy wine vocabulary can even help you shop for wine, helping you communicate exactly what you want. Bold, light, fruity, or earthy are some common descriptors, and while they're more related to taste, these terms are great starting points to help you articulate the scents you're picking up.

"Don't stress too much about it, follow your instinct and enjoy finding the aromas and flavors," Winkler added. "Think about ... fruits, flowers, spices, herbs, vegetables, smoke, tea, mushrooms, and leather. You've probably already tasted or smelled a lot of these, so they should be easy to identify in the wine." If you're still unsure, there are a few tips that may help you access and understand more of your wine's scent.