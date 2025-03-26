For Fluffier Pancakes, This One Ingredient Addition Will Do The Trick

Pancakes are the undisputed king of the breakfast table. No matter the shape or size, from the thin, delicate French crêpes Suzette to the supremely light and airy Japanese soufflé pancake this classic dish will always be a crowd-pleaser. If you're someone who likes their pancakes on the fluffier side (and let's face it, who doesn't), there's one simple ingredient that will take your pancakes to a whole new level of softness: potato starch.

To find out exactly how, Food Republic consulted Rose Sioson, food blogger, recipe developer, and photographer. "Potato starch is a pancake game-changer! It soaks up moisture like a sponge, helping to create a softer, almost pillowy texture. It also interferes with gluten development, keeping your pancakes from getting too dense or chewy," she told us.

Gluten forms when wheat flour is mixed with liquid and incorporating too much moisture in your batter is one of many easy mistakes to make with pancakes. Potato starch counteracts both of these issues, making it a miracle ingredient for fluffy pancake lovers, ensuring an airy and raised interior with a crispy crust — the best combo for pitch-perfect pancakes!