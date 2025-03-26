For Fluffier Pancakes, This One Ingredient Addition Will Do The Trick
Pancakes are the undisputed king of the breakfast table. No matter the shape or size, from the thin, delicate French crêpes Suzette to the supremely light and airy Japanese soufflé pancake this classic dish will always be a crowd-pleaser. If you're someone who likes their pancakes on the fluffier side (and let's face it, who doesn't), there's one simple ingredient that will take your pancakes to a whole new level of softness: potato starch.
To find out exactly how, Food Republic consulted Rose Sioson, food blogger, recipe developer, and photographer. "Potato starch is a pancake game-changer! It soaks up moisture like a sponge, helping to create a softer, almost pillowy texture. It also interferes with gluten development, keeping your pancakes from getting too dense or chewy," she told us.
Gluten forms when wheat flour is mixed with liquid and incorporating too much moisture in your batter is one of many easy mistakes to make with pancakes. Potato starch counteracts both of these issues, making it a miracle ingredient for fluffy pancake lovers, ensuring an airy and raised interior with a crispy crust — the best combo for pitch-perfect pancakes!
What's the best way to add potato starch to your pancakes?
So, how do you add potato starch to your pancakes? Sioson recommended, "A good starting point is replacing 2 to 3 tablespoons of flour per cup with potato starch. This gives you that perfect balance of structure and fluff. Too much, and your pancakes might get too delicate and fall apart." It's really that simple — just take care not to overdo it (as tempting as the promise of extreme fluffiness may be).
Potato starch has a very high water-bonding capacity. This capacity to absorb liquid makes it a great tool if your goal is the fluffiest pancakes. If you're unable to source potato starch, a common alternative you can use (and probably have lying around in your store cupboard) is cornstarch. Although not as absorbent as potato starch, cornstarch still inhibits gluten production and will absorb a decent amount of liquid, helping you avoid any potential sogginess. This makes it a great substitution for potato starch that will still leave you with soft and fluffy pancakes.