The Pots & Pans Hack You Should Avoid And What To Do Instead To Save Space

Step inside anyone's fancy kitchen and look up: Are their pots and pans hanging from the ceiling by hooks set in a pot rack? According to Farook Member, interior design specialist at QS Supplies with whom Food Republic spoke recently, it "might seem like a clever space-saving strategy, but in most cases, it's more of a nuisance than a help." What? Surely there is no better way to show off your Ina Garten-approved bougie kitchenware, or the high-quality stuff you picked up for a bargain at Costco, and make it super convenient to reach for?

As it happens, it's really only convenient for those with height and zero mobility restrictions, said Member. He continued, noting that aside from cookware potentially not being accessible to everyone in your household, it's also "potentially dangerous" because if a heavy cast-iron skillet were to drop from six or seven feet? Ouch.

But that's not the only reason Member cited for foregoing this hack; there's also the unforeseen mess. "Because the pots and pans are visible at all times," he explained, "they accumulate dust, grease, and kitchen detritus, and need to be cleaned repeatedly regardless of whether or not the cookware is being used."

Instead, Member suggests taking "advantage of bottom cabinets and the area in between the walls. Extra-deep, adjustable divider drawers allow for easy stacked organization," while organizer racks actually make good use of all that unused, vertical space in lower cupboards.