The Easy Air Fryer Snack You Can Make With Stale Bagels (And They're Crunchier Than Potato Chips)

When it comes to how to make these delicious little chips, the process is simple. "The best approach is to slice the bagel thinly, about ⅛-inch thick, so it crisps evenly," Marye Audet said. It will make the slicing process easier to cut the bagel in half first, before carefully going through and cutting each individual piece, trying to keep the cuts as consistent as possible.

"Toss the slices with olive oil, salt, and a sprinkle of your favorite seasoning, everything from garlic powder and parmesan to cinnamon sugar works. Air fry at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] for about 6 [to] 8 minutes, shaking halfway through, until golden and crisp," Audet instructed. Those feeling ambitious can try to replicate the flavor of barbecue chips by using paprika, onion and garlic powder, brown sugar, salt, and chili powder, or can make homemade baked garlic chips that the store brands would be jealous of by sauteeing garlic in melted butter, tossing the uncooked bagel slices in, and then air frying.

The only word of caution from Audet comes if you're starting with a sweet bagel. "Cinnamon raisin bagels can work for a sweet snack but should be lightly brushed with butter before air frying to prevent burning due to the natural sugars."