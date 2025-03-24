The Easy Air Fryer Snack You Can Make With Stale Bagels (And They're Crunchier Than Potato Chips)
Whether served with a schmear or with lox and capers, everyone loves a good bagel. But how can you avoid wasting precious food when your bagels have tipped into staleness, and you're tired of dipping them in hot water to revive them? Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle, has a plan that is sure to be a fan favorite whether you're hosting a party or just keeping them around the house.
"Stale bagels don't have to go to waste; they can be transformed into crunchy air fryer bagel chips," Audet told Food Republic. That's right, Stacy's and New York Style aren't the only ones who can churn out highly crunchy, highly delicious bagel chips; you can do it at home with surprisingly low effort. While this idea isn't limited to a specific type of bagel, there are some that will play better than others. "Plain or everything bagels are the most versatile for air frying since they absorb seasonings well without overwhelming the flavor," Audet explained.
Whether you're using bagels purchased at your local deli or the amazingly chewy bagels you've made from scratch, turning them into bagel chips is a great way to repurpose them. From there, they can be used like chips with a simple onion dip, bruschetta, or used as a topping to give your tuna casserole the crunch it deserves.
How to make bagel chips at home
When it comes to how to make these delicious little chips, the process is simple. "The best approach is to slice the bagel thinly, about ⅛-inch thick, so it crisps evenly," Marye Audet said. It will make the slicing process easier to cut the bagel in half first, before carefully going through and cutting each individual piece, trying to keep the cuts as consistent as possible.
"Toss the slices with olive oil, salt, and a sprinkle of your favorite seasoning, everything from garlic powder and parmesan to cinnamon sugar works. Air fry at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] for about 6 [to] 8 minutes, shaking halfway through, until golden and crisp," Audet instructed. Those feeling ambitious can try to replicate the flavor of barbecue chips by using paprika, onion and garlic powder, brown sugar, salt, and chili powder, or can make homemade baked garlic chips that the store brands would be jealous of by sauteeing garlic in melted butter, tossing the uncooked bagel slices in, and then air frying.
The only word of caution from Audet comes if you're starting with a sweet bagel. "Cinnamon raisin bagels can work for a sweet snack but should be lightly brushed with butter before air frying to prevent burning due to the natural sugars."