The Easiest Fresh Pasta Recipe Calls For Just 3 Ingredients

Making pasta from scratch can be intimidating, but homemade fresh pasta is at such another level that it's worth skipping boxed pasta sometimes and giving it a try. One pasta that's simple enough for a novice has only three ingredients and is made without a pasta machine or other equipment. Cookbook author, recipe developer, and TikTok creator Danny Freeman spoke to Food Republic about making pici pasta, a shape he says is easy for beginners.

Freeman says, "Pici is a rustic, hand-rolled pasta that looks like a plump spaghetti ... Because you roll it with your hands rather than making it flat with a rolling pin, it has an uneven, three-dimensional shape that gives it a really nice bite and chew when cooked." Pici comes from Italy's Tuscany region — home to a Renaissance-era steak dish we still eat the same way — and is made with just flour, water, and olive oil. Some newer recipes have eggs, and Freeman says they will add some flavor but explains, "Pici is generally made without eggs so that the dough is easier to roll by hand and has a softer texture."

He suggests using double-zero (00) flour if you can find it, the darling of Italian pizzerias, with the tip that it's sometimes marked pasta or pizza flour. "Double-zero flour made specifically for pasta is more finely ground than all-purpose flour and has a soft texture, making the dough easier to roll," he says. Pici made with all-purpose flour will be a little less soft.