Tipo 00, doppio zero, or 00 flour is the best flour to use for Italian-style pizza. The elasticity, minimum water requirements, and subtle flavor from durum wheat make 00 flour the crown jewel of baking from a culture world-renown for its grain products

Much like masa harina or Szechuan peppercorns, 00 flour has historically only been accessible by chefs through specialty contacts. But, again, like masa harina and Szechuan peppercorns, the globalization of the modern American palate has led supermarket changes to start stocking these items for purchase by everyday home cooks.

And for those who love to make pizza at home, this has been the greatest thing to happen since the average consumer gained access to San Marzano tomatoes. Like any baked good, the secret to a high-quality pizza lies in the crust. While there are over a dozen types of pizza popular in America, every pizza begins with the same step: creating the perfect crust.

To make a properly crisp but airy thin-crust pizza, there's nothing in the world quite like 00 flour. From the fineness of its grind to the softness of the wheat used in its manufacturing, this flour truly is the darling of any Italian pizzeria.