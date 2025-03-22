Why You Should Be Using Cold Butter In Your Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to scrambled eggs, there are no shortage of tactics and tricks to help home cooks avoid turning out a subpar dish. From tips to achieving restaurant-quality scrambles to a folding technique that makes the eggs aesthetically beautiful, there's a lot to think about when preparing this breakfast staple.

Food Republic approached Mimi Nguyen, founder of Cafely, for her expert take on making excellent scrambled eggs. Nguyen shared that one dairy product is the key — but it has to be used at the right temperature. "Cold butter is such a revelation in that it melts slowly, creating small pockets of richness that gently soften the eggs and make them silkier and creamier," she said. "It also controls the rate of cooking so the eggs don't cook too quickly."

The temperature of your cookware also plays an important role. Even with the aid of a cold ingredient like the butter, eggs can overcook very quickly. For this reason, a gradual approach, using a pan placed over a medium-low temperature, is best. You want it adequately warm so the butter will melt, but not so hot that it makes your eggs blister as soon as they hit the pan. In fact, using too high a heat is one of several common mistakes people make when cooking scrambled eggs.