Silken Vs Firm Tofu: What Kind Has The Most Protein?

When it comes to tofu, texture is only part of the equation. Despite being the same food product, protein content varies wildly between different types of tofu, so be aware if protein intake is your goal. Tiffany Bruno, RDN, MS, Director of Education at Switch4Good, told Food Republic that "the difference in protein content between firm and silken tofu is substantial: firm has 8 grams of protein per serving, while silken only has 4 grams." That's right, firm tofu actually has double the protein of its silken counterpart.

So, why the disparity? It all comes down to water content. Bruno explains that "firm tofu has additional water removed to create a final product that is a little more dense compared to silken tofu that is softer." With more pressing, firm tofu retains less moisture, making it more protein-dense. Meanwhile, silken tofu keeps more water, making it delightfully smooth but less concentrated in protein. "It's similar to eating one corn kernel compared to one piece of popcorn" explains Bruno, "very similar but in different forms."

For those looking to amp up their daily protein intake, firm tofu is the clear winner. It's also more versatile for savory dishes like stir-fries and grilling, where structure is key. You can even whip up an incredible vegan tofu scramble for a high-protein breakfast. But if a recipe calls for silken tofu, don't despair — it has its own strengths, particularly in desserts and creamy sauces. Just keep in mind that if protein is your priority, you might need to double up on portions or pair it with other high-protein ingredients.