Silken Vs Firm Tofu: What Kind Has The Most Protein?
When it comes to tofu, texture is only part of the equation. Despite being the same food product, protein content varies wildly between different types of tofu, so be aware if protein intake is your goal. Tiffany Bruno, RDN, MS, Director of Education at Switch4Good, told Food Republic that "the difference in protein content between firm and silken tofu is substantial: firm has 8 grams of protein per serving, while silken only has 4 grams." That's right, firm tofu actually has double the protein of its silken counterpart.
So, why the disparity? It all comes down to water content. Bruno explains that "firm tofu has additional water removed to create a final product that is a little more dense compared to silken tofu that is softer." With more pressing, firm tofu retains less moisture, making it more protein-dense. Meanwhile, silken tofu keeps more water, making it delightfully smooth but less concentrated in protein. "It's similar to eating one corn kernel compared to one piece of popcorn" explains Bruno, "very similar but in different forms."
For those looking to amp up their daily protein intake, firm tofu is the clear winner. It's also more versatile for savory dishes like stir-fries and grilling, where structure is key. You can even whip up an incredible vegan tofu scramble for a high-protein breakfast. But if a recipe calls for silken tofu, don't despair — it has its own strengths, particularly in desserts and creamy sauces. Just keep in mind that if protein is your priority, you might need to double up on portions or pair it with other high-protein ingredients.
Choosing the right tofu for your needs
While firm tofu wins in protein, silken tofu isn't without its merits. Tiffany Bruno points out that "silken tofu also only has half the calories and fat, so the proportion of macronutrients is the same." This makes it a great choice for those looking to lighten up a dish. Its delicate, custard-like texture is perfect for blending into smoothies, soups, and even dairy-free cheesecakes. And while it may not be as protein-packed, it still provides all the essential amino acids that make tofu a complete protein source. Plus, you can eat raw tofu right out of the package — just drain and season it to taste.
Firm tofu, on the other hand, is a meal-prepper's dream come true. It holds its shape well, so it can be diced, pan-fried, or baked to create crispy, satisfying bites. It also absorbs marinades beautifully, making it an excellent vehicle for bold flavors like in Num Pang's spicy glazed tofu (who ever said vegans eat rabbit food!?). If you're looking to pack in the most protein without drastically increasing your portion size, firm tofu is the go-to.
Ultimately, the choice between silken and firm tofu comes down to what the dish calls for. If a recipe needs structure, go firm. If creaminess is key, silken is the way to go. And if protein is the main concern? Well — ding ding ding — firm tofu is the heavyweight champion of this match.