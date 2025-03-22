The Unexpected Tangy Marinade For A Next-Level Batch Of Homemade Fries

Making homemade french fries can be an eye-opener, showing your own fries can be even better than the ones from a restaurant or your favorite fast food place. It also lets you experiment with ingredients and techniques to amp up their flavor, like marinating them in an unexpected liquid: pickle juice. Food Republic spoke to chef and product developer Vivian Villa about how to use the tangy surprise element to boost fries.

Villa detailed the process and science behind it, explaining, "Potatoes contain a carb that is not easily broken down in an acid (vinegar, pickle, lemon juice) and actually firms up rather than softens ... a quick parboil in salted water prior to the pickle marinade breaks down those carbs[,] allowing the pickle flavor to penetrate." She advised marinating the fry-cut potatoes from 30 minutes to overnight after parboiling, which "will allow pickle tang to be absorbed into the potato."

Villa also had tips to help ensure the fries cook up crispy when marinated with pickle juice (or other acids) saying, "rinsing sliced potatoes in water (to remove excess starch) then an acid bath ... will do the trick (remember to pat dry well before adding to hot oil to avoid spattering)." She added, "For extra crispy potatoes, lightly dusting fries in cornstarch while you're waiting for the oil to heat will produce the crispiest tasting fries." Using vegetable oil is the best choice to make french fries, or they could also be oven-baked or cooked in an air fryer.