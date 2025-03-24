Here's Why The British Butter All Their Sandwiches — And Why You Might Want To Join In

The British are often unfairly maligned for their food. To the uninitiated, a lot of the menu options may appear unappetizing, bland, or monotonous — British cuisine's less than stellar reputation is really the result of a running joke that seems to have stuck, resulting in many people outside of the United Kingdom becoming reluctant to explore it. But that's a shame, because contrary to what you might have heard, the British really do know how to cook – and one thing that is done exceptionally well is sandwiches.

Recently, a debate has been started by Americans who are shocked to find that U.K. natives butter their bread before assembling a sandwich. But before you knock it, you should absolutely try it. As a Brit myself (and someone who's dedicated much of my career as a chef to understanding the best of British cooking,) it's pretty much a non-negotiable. Whether you're having a dreamy afternoon tea – following royal sandwich etiquette, naturally — or eating a bacon roll at a football game, you'll find that the bread has been buttered.

Something at least that we can all agree on is that butter is a shortcut to deliciousness — and its creamy, fatty golden goodness brings a literal layer of depth and complexity to any sandwich, both in terms of flavor and texture. Butter is particularly good at bringing out the best in other ingredients, so while it provides a gorgeous savory bass note all on its own, it'll also act as a pedestal for your other sandwich fillings, elevating the whole thing.