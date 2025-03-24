Here's Why The British Butter All Their Sandwiches — And Why You Might Want To Join In
The British are often unfairly maligned for their food. To the uninitiated, a lot of the menu options may appear unappetizing, bland, or monotonous — British cuisine's less than stellar reputation is really the result of a running joke that seems to have stuck, resulting in many people outside of the United Kingdom becoming reluctant to explore it. But that's a shame, because contrary to what you might have heard, the British really do know how to cook – and one thing that is done exceptionally well is sandwiches.
Recently, a debate has been started by Americans who are shocked to find that U.K. natives butter their bread before assembling a sandwich. But before you knock it, you should absolutely try it. As a Brit myself (and someone who's dedicated much of my career as a chef to understanding the best of British cooking,) it's pretty much a non-negotiable. Whether you're having a dreamy afternoon tea – following royal sandwich etiquette, naturally — or eating a bacon roll at a football game, you'll find that the bread has been buttered.
Something at least that we can all agree on is that butter is a shortcut to deliciousness — and its creamy, fatty golden goodness brings a literal layer of depth and complexity to any sandwich, both in terms of flavor and texture. Butter is particularly good at bringing out the best in other ingredients, so while it provides a gorgeous savory bass note all on its own, it'll also act as a pedestal for your other sandwich fillings, elevating the whole thing.
Buttering your sandwich serves a practical purpose
Buttering your sandwich bread isn't just a pure flavor upgrade — it actually serves an important practical purpose. A common problem plaguing sandwich makers all over the world is sogginess – the very last thing you want is a mouthful of soft, damp bread, after all. This is where butter comes in. Because it's a fat, butter naturally repels moisture – and that includes any liquids that might run out of your sandwich ingredients. From fresh summer tomatoes to roast beef dripping with juices, butter ensures your bread stays fluffy, crunchy, and most importantly, intact.
When spread on sandwiches, butter serves the same purpose as mayonnaise does on the typical American version — but its richness, uniquely unctuous texture, and more subtle flavor make for a versatile spread that'll enhance the natural qualities in your sandwich, while giving each ingredient a gentle lift with a hint of umami. Plus, it goes with everything! If you want to explore some more unorthodox flavor combinations, you can always kick your sandwich up a notch with the addition of different kinds of butter infused with complex flavors. A grilled cheese, for example, can benefit from the addition of a deeply rich bone marrow butter, which will provide a glorious backdrop to the cheese's natural saltiness and tang. A BLT, on the other hand, makes the perfect pairing for a garlicky, herbaceous butter made with ramps.