The Resourceful Origins Of Bibimbap, Korea's Iconic Rice Bowl

There's something deeply satisfying about tossing all your favorite ingredients into one bowl and calling it dinner — and that's exactly what bibimbap is. This iconic Korean dish is a full feast in a single stone bowl, layering bold flavors, contrasting textures, and fiery heat. Whether or not you've heard of it before, bibimbap has been around for centuries, and its origins were likely borne out of practicality.

To learn more about the classic dish, Food Republic spoke with chef Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She explained, "[Bibimbap] may be thought of as a simple rice bowl, but [its] origins are tied to resourcefulness and tradition." She went on to state, "Historically in Korean homes[,] bibimbap was a way to use leftover banchan (side dishes) and vegetables before the New Year. It was essentially a clean-out-the-fridge meal."

The most popular version of bibimbap — bibim meaning mixed and bap meaning rice — in the States is a version of Jeonju bibimbap, served with white rice, beef, and seasonal vegetables such as carrots, spinach, bean sprouts, cucumbers, zucchini, and mushrooms. It's then topped with an egg, sesame oil, and lots of gochujang, a spicy red chili paste. The best part about the dish, however, is its customizability — in fact, many variations exist, such as dolsot bibimbap (served in a heated stone bowl) or hoedeopbap, a seafood version with raw fish and veggies. According to Gentile, "if every Asian cuisine has its version of [fried rice, then bibimbap] is Korea's entry to that category."